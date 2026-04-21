Mau Mau veterans await compensation from Britain

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Two of the Mau Mau freedom war veterans keenly follow proceedings at Environment and Land at Meru. [File, Standard]

Several Mau Mau veterans from Western Kenya have resurfaced demanding payment of the compensation as they recounted how they were terrorised by the British soldiers in the fight for independence.

The war veterans and their dependents, who included people from West Pokot and Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Nandi, Vihiga, recounted the humiliation and suffering their communities underwent as they were displaced and separated from their families.

In a meeting presided over by their chairman, James Mahuria Njuguna, in a Thika hotel, the war veterans from all parts of the country, including from the western region, said that for decades, families had awaited compensation from the British government.

Julius Marata from West Pokot recounted how his community suffered en masse through forceful displacement into hot regions, as the veterans were forced to construct roads without pay, and more than 600 were killed by the white soldiers.

“The Kapenguria Six were detained in West Pokot due to harsh weather conditions, and our people were ejected from their homes and settled in the mountains as the whites occupied the fertile land,“ said Marata.

Mahuria said all communities, including those in the Western and Nyanza regions, participated in the fight for the liberation of independence, listed to compensation from the British government.

Mau Mau war veterans should be branded as conmen by a few persons manipulating the list of the beneficiaries, to stop the compensation, as the Heads of States from Africa will converge in Nairobi next month to deliberate on compensation.

Mahuria added that compensation for the Mau Mau veterans, estimated at Sh 21 trillion, was being held under the Public Benefit Organisation awaiting distribution to the registered members.

Mau Mau Children Post Colonial Elites, he said, was registered to pursue the compensation on behalf of all Mau Mau children from all the 47 counties.

“The Pokot community suffered the most in the fight for independence; thus, those in the veterans should not be listed as conmen by some leaders,” said the chairman.

Dr Mumbi Ng’ethe said the children of the Mau Mau have suffered as they lacked educated, good health, among other challenges, following the death of their parents.

“All the Mau Mau veterans have been listed in a document alongside their descendants following research conducted to ensure fairness,” said Mumbi.

Pastor Paul Mwangi says all the communities suffered at the hands of the colonialists, thus they should be compensated.

Mwangi said Jaramogi Odinga Oginga, Koitalel Arap Samoei, and Elijah Meme from Mt Elgon, among other leaders who joined in the war for independence, thus all communities should be compensated.