Community leaders demand revocation of private firm's gold mining licence

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Kevin Mboi at a gold mine site in Ramula, Siaya County. [File, Standard]

The residents of Ramula community in Gem sub-county, Siaya County, have called for immediate suspension of the acquisition process of the gold-mining land in the area by a private firm.

This comes a day after two members of the community were killed in a confrontation with the police after they stormed Ramula police post during a demonstration against the company.

Speaking on Thursday during a press briefing at Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) offices in Nairobi, community leaders accused authorities of bypassing the law in issuing the licence even as they condemned the killings.

They claimed the licensing process of the firm was marred by inconsistencies.

Otieno Siguru, a community leader, said public participation ahead of relocation of the 1,200 families on the land with gold deposits was not done.

“We feel we have not been adequately engaged. We have faced intimidation and frustrations by this company that is now evicting us,” he said.

The leaders, who were flanked by 14 other civil society organisations, further claimed the company failed to disclose details of the compensation framework, leaving the community uninformed.

Siguru said they learnt of the details as a “surprise” when the Siaya County Commissioner publicly hinted at the relocation of over 1,200 families.

“There should be no development that removes your children from school. It should be one that seeks to uplift you,” said Chris Owala, the Director of Community Initiative Action Group-Kenya.

KHCR Executive Director Davis Malombe claimed they had documented cases of arbitrary arrests and what appear to be trumped-up charges perpetuated by the company.

“This has forced affected families into severe economic distress, including the sale of livestock to meet punitive cash bail requirements,” said Malombe.

Owala also accused State officials and the local leadership of failing to address the plight of residents.

“These leaders were elected to represent and safeguard the interests of the people of Ramula. Their absence at such a critical moment is both conspicuous and unacceptable,” he said.

He demanded suspension of the mining activities by the firm until there is full compliance with the law, including the development of a credible resettlement plan and community-centred consultations in line with Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC).

They also called on Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to conduct swift investigations and prosecutions of the officers involved in the killings of the protesters.

“The County Commissioner, the DCIO Yala, the OCPD Yala, and all officers directly or indirectly implicated must step aside immediately to allow for independent and impartial investigations,” he said. [Okumu Modachi]