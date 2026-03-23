Persons with disabilities move to form union to push for jobs, opportunities

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Officials were registering persons with disabilities at Nyaburi Integrated School in Rachuonyo North Sub-county during the World Disability Day.[ James Omoro, Standard]

People living with disabilities (PWDs) in Migori County are rooting for a proper union to help them to access more business opportunities and jobs.

The PWDs County chairperson, David Otieno, said they have, for the longest time, been overlooked or unfairly treated when seeking help individually.

The official urged PWDs living in Migori to register with their union to give them one voice and enable them to access both county and national government opportunities with ease.

“This is an opportunity to correct this so that we can benefit from tenders and job opportunities,” Otieno said.

This comes at a time when the PWDs are embracing a new path towards economic empowerment following a sensitisation initiative.

Otieno said that the new path to economic empowerment would further unite their union into a stronger, organised, and focused group that is aimed at improving their livelihoods.

The initiative is aimed at creating a platform for collaboration, unity, and togetherness.

“It will give members a collective voice and renewed hope for a better future,” Otieno stated.

He said the formation of an empowerment group for PWDs in the county is the beginning of a new era of inclusion, dignity, and economic empowerment.

Leaders of the Migori Empowerment Network are committed to ensuring full registration and inclusion of all PWDs for easier identification and future endeavours.

George Akede, an official from the Migori Empowerment Network, said that with a proper union, PWDs could be assisted to access more business opportunities and jobs.

“Development partners and the two levels of government need to give support to people living with disabilities to boost their economic efforts,” he said.

Akede noted that while many PWDs from the county were engaging in small businesses, they needed support to better and improve their livelihoods.