OCS embarks on a 10-day walk to rally support fort community policing

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Proceedings during public participation by Administration, through the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration on the Draft National Government Village Elders Policy and the National Government Coordination in Kisumu. [Michael Mute, Standard]

A Nyamira Police officer has embarked on a 10-day walk across the counties of Nyanza and Western in his quest to rally support for community policing.

Ignatius Wendo, the Officer Commanding Magombo Police Station, launched the walk in Nyamira on Friday, and he is set to traverse the counties of Migori, Kisii, Homabay, Kisumu, Vihiga, Siaya and culminate the exercise at Masinde Muliro University after the 10-day road walk.

The event was launched at Nyambaria Boys High School, which is among the key institutions in the area where the concept of Community Policing has effectively worked to safeguard learners and teachers.

Wendo was flagged off for the walk by Nyamira County Commander Elizabeth Wakuloba and Manga Subcounty Police Commander Christine Ambassa.

While commissioning the officer, Wakuloba said the event was an eye opener to communities living in the marked areas where it will take place, that good relations between the Police and ordinary Kenyans s was vital in eliminating lawlessness and especially heinous crimes.

"He is an ambassador of the National Police Service, and the message that he will share will work well in promoting understanding and the need for enhanced cooperation between the uniformed officers and civilians. He has all the blessings of our Inspector General as well as his Deputy and the entire Service," Wakuloba said shortly before handing over the country's flag to him.

Among the activities the Officer is expected to do include stop-overs at designated public centres and venues to engage members of the public on the issue of community policing.

He is also expected to lead in Community service activities like planting of trees, cleaning up public facilities, as well as participating in organised community forums of engagement.

Wendo said the rate of crime will only be reduced if members of the public are made to realise their role in ending crime.

"Ordinary Kenyans should be made to appreciate the fact that policemen are their closest people, minding about their own security and thinking about how to secure their communities in collaboration with the security organs near them," Wendo said.