Floods displace more than 300 families in Homa Bay

Families being evacuated after floods marooned their homes in Kobala sub-location, Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard].

More than 300 families have been displaced from their homes by floods following heavy downpour in Kobala sub-location, Rachuonyo North sub-county, Homa Bay County.

The families are now camping at Osodo Primary School and Nyandho SDA Church.

Expectant women and those with babies are worried that the poor environment and lack of food and warm bedding will adversely affect their health.

Eunice Auma, an expectant woman from Kobala said the floods destroyed the foodstuff in their houses.

"I expect to deliver in April but I lack food because our food reserve was destroyed by the floods. This will affect the growth of my baby," Auma said.

Eunice Nyaigo who is camping at Nyandho SDA Church said the living conditions are unsuitable for expectant women.

Nyaigo is worried that she may develop complications due to the poor conditions in the camp.

"We sleep on chairs in the church but this is very risky for me as an expectant woman," she said.

The Kenya Red Cross Society official in Homa Bay County, Samuel Omondi, said the floods had also affected the livelihoods of many families.

"The floods have affected many people and most of them have lost their sources of livelihoods," Omondi said.