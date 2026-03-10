×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Floods displace more than 300 families in Homa Bay

By James Omoro | Mar. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Families being evacuated after floods marooned their homes in Kobala sub-location, Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard].

More than 300 families have been displaced from their homes by floods following heavy downpour in Kobala sub-location, Rachuonyo North sub-county, Homa Bay County.

The families are now camping at Osodo Primary School and Nyandho SDA Church.

Expectant women and those with babies are worried that the poor environment and lack of food and warm bedding will adversely affect their health.

Eunice Auma, an expectant woman from Kobala said the floods destroyed the foodstuff in their houses.

"I expect to deliver in April but I lack food because our food reserve was destroyed by the floods. This will affect the growth of my baby," Auma said. 

Eunice Nyaigo who is camping at Nyandho SDA Church said the living conditions are unsuitable for expectant women.

Nyaigo is worried that she may develop complications due to the poor conditions in the camp.

"We sleep on chairs in the church but this is very risky for me as an expectant woman," she said.

The Kenya Red Cross Society official in Homa Bay County, Samuel Omondi, said the floods had also affected the livelihoods of many families.

"The floods have affected many people and most of them have lost their sources of livelihoods," Omondi said.  

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Homa Bay Floods Kenya Red Cross Society Nyandho SDA Church Osodo Primary School
.

Latest Stories

Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
How victims of floods died, autopsy reveals as families recount their agony
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
By Ndungu Gachane 3 hrs ago
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
By Kamau Muthoni and Pkemoi Ngeno 3 hrs ago
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved