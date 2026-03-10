×
Ruto urges leaders to shun ethnic politics as ODM signals 2027 talks with UDA

By Isaiah Gwengi | Mar. 10, 2026
President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on Monday, March 9, 2026.[PSC]

President William Ruto has urged politicians to abandon ethnic politics and instead present clear development agendas to Kenyans ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Bondo, Siaya County on Sunday, the President said divisive politics undermine national unity and slow down the country’s transformation and development.

Ruto commended the ODM and its late party leader, Raila Odinga, for what he described as a bold decision to work with his administration under the broad-based government arrangement.

“We want to tell those spreading division, politics of ethnicity, and insults that they have no room in modern-day Kenya. Leaders should tell Kenyans what they will do for them,” said the president.

He told Kenyans to ignore critics of the government, saying their rhetoric would not derail his administration’s development agenda.

“Our focus is to deliver services to Kenyans. We are not bothered by the noise of naysayers. There are those with a hangover of ethnicity,” he said.

The President maintained that Kenya has enough space for all communities, noting that no group would be excluded from the country’s governance.

According to him, the 2027 election will be decided based on development records rather than ethnic considerations.

“Those banking on tribal politics and insults will be in for a rude shock because Kenyans will elect leaders depending on their development record,” he added.

On the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda signed between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM, the President dismissed claims that the programme had stalled, saying a team was overseeing its implementation.

“We want to welcome the naysayers to familiarise themselves with the 10-Point Agenda. We have a report that captures the reality of our nation,” he said.

During the event, Oburu Oginga, the ODM party leader and Senator for Siaya, signalled the party’s willingness to negotiate with UDA ahead of the 2027 polls.

He said ODM remained committed to the broad-based government and dismissed calls for the party to exit the arrangement.

“We are in the Broad-Based Government to stay. In 2027, we must be in power. We are negotiating with UDA so that we have something to be proud of,” said Oburu.

He also dismissed claims that the 10-Point Agenda had not been implemented, saying a committee overseeing its execution was expected to release a status report.

Notably, Siaya Governor James Orengo, a key figure in the ODM Linda Mwananchi faction, did not attend the event.

His absence comes days after he protested the arrest of several members of his staff ahead of the President’s tour of the county.

In a statement posted on his social media pages on Saturday evening, the governor said the officers were arrested in Siaya and Nairobi in connection with the presidential visit.

