Doctors in Homa Bay threaten to down tools

By James Omoro | Jan. 13, 2026
The upgraded outpatient at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital  [James Omoro, Standard]

Doctors in Homa Bay are set to down their tools in February if the county government fails to address their grievances.

The medics, through their union, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU), said they will withdraw their services on the midnight of February 2.

This follows a strike notice issued to the county government of Homa Bay by the KMPDU Secretary General, Davji Atela.

In the notice addressed to the County Secretary Benard Muok, the medics presented various grievances they want the county administration to address, failure to which they will begin their strike.

The grievances include stagnation in career progression resulting from failure to promote and re-designate all doctors whose cases are pending.

The medics complained of failure to remit their outstanding statutory deductions and lack of comprehensive medical cover, which had left them vulnerable.

Other grievances include accumulation of salaries and allowances, and irregular removal of their members from the payroll.

The KMPDU has also complained of understaffing and failure to confirm contractual and probationary doctors to permanent and pensionable terms.

“Take note that if the county government fails to meet these demands in totality upon expiry of the stated duration, all doctors shall withdraw their services and down tools effective midnight on February 2, 2026,” the notice read in part.

The doctors indicated that they are ready for genuine negotiations.

“KMPDU remains open for genuine negotiations on our demands. However, we will not accept verbal promises without tangible implementation,” Atela wrote.

.

