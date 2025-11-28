ODM clinches Ugunja by-election amid low voter turnout

Voters queue to vote at Siror Primary school in Ugunja constituency ,Siaya.[Michael Mute/Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has retained the Ugunja parliamentary seat after its candidate, Moses Omondi, secured a decisive victory in Thursday’s by-election marked by low voter turnout.

Returning Officer Denis Omari declared Omondi the winner after he garnered 9,447 votes, trouncing his closest rival Orodi Odhiambo of Wiper party who managed 1,819 votes.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ugunja has 60,114 registered voters, but only 15,017 cast their votes, translating to a 24.98 per cent turnout, among the lowest in recent polls in Siaya County.

Omondi becomes the second Member of Parliament for Ugunja since the constituency was created ahead of the 2013 General Election. He takes over from former MP Opiyo Wandayi, who was appointed to the Cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Wandayi exuded confidence that ODM would comfortably retain the seat, saying residents had full trust in the party’s development record and leadership.

Taking over from a lawmaker renowned for being very vocal in Parliament, Omondi promised to give his all in serving the people of Ugunja.

“I might not fully fit into my predecessor’s shoes, but I will try my best to ensure that Ugunja moves forward in terms of development,” he said.

In his main address, Omondi praised the peaceful conduct of the exercise, describing it as “free and fair.”

“I thank the people of Ugunja for the trust they have placed in me. My focus will be purely on the development agenda,” he said.

He called on his competitors to set aside political differences and work together for the constituency’s progress.

"We competed, but now it is time to serve. Let us work together as one team for the good of our people,” he added.

Omondi also noted that Ugunja has maintained a legacy of non-violent elections.

“This constituency has never witnessed any form of electoral violence, and I am proud of our people for upholding that record," he said.

Election observers expressed concern over the low turnout, saying it highlights a growing disconnect between the electorate and politics, a trend they caution could reappear during the 2027 General Election if not addressed.

“Parties must rethink how they connect with the electorate. When turnout dips this low in a stronghold like Ugunja, it sends a clear warning ahead of 2027,” one observer told The Standard.

The observer further noted that youths gave the exercise a wide berth, signalling declining enthusiasm in civic participation among young voters.