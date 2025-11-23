High-stakes as 11 candidates vie to replace Wandayi in Ugunja

Chris Budo from Ugunja ward.He has expressed interest to run for Ugunja parliamentary seat which became vacant following the appointment of former MP Opiyo Wandayi to the cabinet.[FILE/Standard]

With less than a week to the November 27 Ugunja Parliamentary by-election, the race has narrowed into a high-stakes contest driven by competing development promises, shifting political alliances and the recent flare-up of violence on the campaign trail.

Eleven candidates have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), but the battle is increasingly shaping into a contest between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominee Moses Omondi and several emerging challengers who are promising a break from traditional politics.