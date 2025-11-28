Government pledges better facilities as Rongo University graduates 1,500

A view of Rongo University main gate. (Anne Atieno, Standard)

The National Government has committed to improving infrastructure in the education sector with an aim of ensuring that institutions offer environments that are conducive to learning, research and innovation.

The Director of Education in the State Department for Higher Education and Research, David Watene, highlighted that the government was actively investing in organizing educational infrastructure, including digital connectivity, laboratories, libraries, student housing, and teaching facilities.

“Such investments also advance regional development by strengthening universities as anchors of economic growth,” Dr Watene, who read the speech of Higher Education PS Beatrice Inyangala, said.

He represented Education CS Julius Ogamba during Rongo University Graduation Ceremony, where more than 1, 500 students were conferred with various degrees, diplomas, and certificates on November 27, 2025, at the university’s premises in Migori County.

Watene urged graduates and continuing students to remain cognisant of the big role that awaited them in driving the national development agenda.

“The contribution of the Gen Zs in the development agenda in our nation and globally cannot be overemphasised. This is your time to shine,” he remarked.

Watene emphasised the importance of universities, saying that various sectors of the country’s economy largely depended on them to provide the necessary manpower to drive it.

He pointed out that the country would be unable to progress if universities did not provide manpower.

Acting Chancellor of Rongo University and Chair of the university’s Council, Catherine Wangechi, who expressed gratitude for the government’s steadfast support to institutions, termed education as a societal responsibility.

“Together we must continue to advance collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity in our pursuit of knowledge and development,” Dr Wangechi stated.

The University’s Vice Chancellor, Samuel Gudu, highlighted that their theme “commissioning champions of change for a better future” was both a declaration and a challenge that called upon each one of them to become active architects of formation in their communities and beyond.

“The skills our graduates have acquired at this university are not merely qualifications but also tools for leadership, renovation, and service. We are commissioning them as champions of change, individuals prepared to shape the future defined by equity, sustainability, and progress,” Prof. Gudu said.

He highlighted the university’s unwavering commitment to cultivating leadership and distinction by excellence, leadership and innovation.

Gudu pointed out that the University was charting a strategic force towards becoming a world-class technology-driven institution founded on collaboration with research, innovation, commercialization, and entrepreneurship as its defining strength.

“We are investing in modern infrastructure and ICT facilities,” the Vice Chancellor remarked.

Moreover, he said they were introducing market-driven academic programs and fostering a safe and supportive environment that enabled students to fully showcase their talents.

He committed that the University would initiate more programs which include health science, law school, and electrical engineering.

“We had started with health records and health systems management but now we want to bring in nursing and other branches of health sciences,” Gudu said.

He noted that there has been a demand for a law school and an electrical engineering degree program.

Migori County Deputy Governor Gimunta Mahiri, who also attended the graduation ceremony, highlighted that the county government remained committed to expanding support for short courses, professional training, and acquired research in key areas of development.

“Short courses will create opportunities for rapid skills advancement, especially for young people seeking to emerging market technologies and professional skills,” Dr Mahiri said.

He challenged the institution to encourage its leadership to consider establishing a medical school, saying that they were working towards having Migori Referral Hospital upgraded to Level Five so that it may give an opportunity for the university to use it as a training centre.

Among those who graduated on Thursday was Standard Group Journalist Rodgers Otiso.