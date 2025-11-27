MP Kaluma seriously injured in Kasipul by-election violence

Independent Candidate Philip Aroko's supporters confront Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma at Agoro Sare primary school polling station in Kasipul Constituency, Homabay County. Kaluma was whisked to safety.[Sammy Omingo/Standard]

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma is nursing serious injuries after being attacked by goons during the Kasipul parliamentary by-election.

Kaluma was attacked on Thursday at Agoro Sare Primary Polling Center in West Kamagak Ward.

Earlier on, voting had started peacefully at the polling center at 6 a.m.

At about 10 a.m., a group of youth began shouting at the fence to demand the exit of Kaluma from the polling station. They argued that Kaluma’s presence was unwelcome because he was not a resident of Kasipul Constituency.

The residents further stated that they did not want outsiders on the grounds that the violence witnessed in the constituency during campaigns was perpetrated by outsiders.

In a few minutes, an Independent candidate, Philip Aroko, arrived at the polling center. Kaluma received Aroko and his team by greeting him.

A group of youths began harassing Kaluma and removed his cap. The youth got hold of the MP with kicks and blows as they frog-marched him towards the gate. At one point, Kaluma fell on the ground as the assailants continued pouncing on him.

During that process, Aroko made attempts to rescue Kaluma. He tried to shield him so that the attackers could spare him, but his efforts bore little fruit as the attackers continued. In about three minutes, Kaluma had sustained a serious cut on his head. He was bleeding profusely.

Police intervened and quelled the tension.

Addressing journalists after the attack, Kaluma said the goons also stole a firearm from his bodyguard. He accused Aroko of being behind the attack.

“They have assaulted me, stole a rifle from my bodyguard, and disappeared with it,” Kaluma said.

The MP said he did not anticipate violence at the polling center.

“I went to the convoy because I thought it belonged to ODM candidate Boyd Were. I greeted Aroko peacefully before I was attacked,” Kaluma said.

Kaluma defended his presence at the polling center, saying he was an observer for Were.

“This attack is aimed at intimidating voters to create voter apathy. But we will not be intimidated. What we want is a peaceful election, and if it is my blood that brings peace, let it be so,” Kaluma said.

ODM candidate Were condemned the incident. He urged residents to vote peacefully.

“I tell the people of Kasipul that we don’t want violence. Let us vote peacefully,” Were said after voting at Agoro Sare Primary Polling Center.

UPA candidate Sam Rateng Kotiende expressed concerns that a lot of violence still occurred in Kasipul despite a warning by Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen that peace would prevail in the election.

Speaking at Nyahera Primary Polling Station in South Kasipul Ward, Kotiende said his supporter was also attacked in West Kasipul Ward.

“My supporter has been seriously injured and his eyes were almost gouged out. This violence should not be witnessed here,” Kotiende said.

He expressed concerns that the violence would contribute to low voter turnout in the mini poll.

“Many are going to stay home without voting because of the violence. I urge the IEBC and police to take action over the violence,” Kotiende said.

Independent candidate Robert Money Bior said an election should not be perceived as a matter of life and death.

Bior said the exercise should be conducted peacefully to enable the people of Kasipul to choose the best candidate.

“You have seen me shaking the hands of my opponent Kotiende because an election is not a do-or-die contest. We are brothers and only one person will be elected MP. A by-election comes and goes but we will remain here as the people of Kasipul,” Bior said.

Robert Ouma, the Labour Party of Kenya candidate, urged security officers to arrest the people who caused the violence.

“I urge our security apparatus to arrest perpetrators of the violence,” Ouma said.