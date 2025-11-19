IEBC fines Were, Aroko Sh1 million over Kasipul violence

Kasipul constituency by-election candidates Boyd Were (L) and Philip Aroko. [File]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has fined Boyd Were and Philip Aroko, the candidates for the Kasipul parliamentary seat, Sh1 million each after finding them responsible for campaign violence that left two people dead.

​

The commission found that the two candidates were not scheduled to hold rallies in the Opondo area on Thursday, November 7, but they both showed up with their supporters, leading to a deadly clash that also left several people injured and property destroyed.

​

“Upon keenly listening to both parties and considering all the facts and law, it is the committee’s finding that the two candidates in this matter are responsible for the violence witnessed in Kasipul constituency,” said commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana.

​

Three police officers were wounded following an attack by goons while in pursuit of murder suspects who allegedly sought refuge at Were’s home.

​

Were denied the claims and condemned the violence.

​

The clashes occurred despite a harmonised campaign schedule that ensures candidates don’t have conflicting venues and campaign times.

​

IEBC also found that Were and Aroko teams failed to cooperate in coordinating their campaign activities to prevent any violence and criminal acts witnessed on the campaign trail.

​

“We urge Philip Aroko and Boyd Were to respect the harmonised campaign schedule as agreed upon by all candidates on October 10, 2025, without any deviation whatsoever,” Mukhwana said.

​

Further, IEBC has warned the county government of Homabay against pumping public resources into the campaigns, saying it violates the electoral law.

​

Governor Gladys Wanga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairperson, has been the face of Were’s campaigns as the party seeks to recapture the seat it lost following the death of the late Ong’ondo Were.

​

“This committee condemns the use of public resources and involvement of public officers in political campaigns as this is in contravention of the Election Offences Act,” said Mukhwana.

​

ODM’s Were and independent candidate Aroko signed a political decency and peace charter that binds them to peaceful campaigns with only a week left until the November 27 by-elections.

​

“I’d like to tell my supporters, the Otete Otete team, that their leader will represent them peacefully and will remain peaceful and adhere to the code of conduct,” said Aroko.

​

On his part, Were denied any wrongdoing, adding that he respected the commission’s verdict.

​

“Let’s embrace each other…let’s maintain peace in our campaigns,” he said.