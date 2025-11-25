×
KNUT Secretary General says meetings with Ruto good for teachers

By Anne Atieno | Nov. 25, 2025
KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu. [George Sayagie, Standard]

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Collins Oyuu has defended their meeting with President William Ruto, saying it is for the good of teachers in the country.

‎The Secretary General said they would continue meeting with the president because they stand for better terms and conditions of service for teachers.

‎According to Oyuu, it is negotiations and not chest thumping that made things work.

‎He said that through negotiations, there were positive outcomes in the education sector.

‎"We have one president. We shall continue meeting the president from time to time for the benefit of teachers," Oyuu said.

‎He lauded the Kenya Kwanza government for hiring the highest number of teachers within a three-year period.

‎According to Oyuu, the government has employed 76,000 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms, and there are an additional 24,000 teachers who will start work by January 2026.

‎"In the same line, another 20,000 shall be employed next year. They may begin work around April next year. The Kenya Kwanza Education Charter was very clear about the employment of 116,000 teachers in three years," Oyuu stated.

‎He pointed out that no single government had ever employed more than 5,000 teachers in a year.

‎The Secretary General noted that President Ruto declared an affirmative action on employment of teachers who were 45 years and above, and none of them would be left out of employment.

‎He stated that P1 teachers had not been absorbed as expected, with some overgrowing their ages to start employment.

‎"It is unfortunate that some of these teachers are 45 years old but not yet employed," Oyuu said.

.

.

