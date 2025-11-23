CS Mbadi declares himself Nyanza political kingpin

Treasury CS John Mbadi speaks during a past event in Siaya. [Michael Mute, Standard]

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has declared his intent to take over the amorphous post of Nyanza kingpin from the late Raila Odinga.

Raila died last month, and his brother, Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Odinga, was elected to take his place as the ODM Party Leader.

The elevation of Oburu as the ODM supremo makes him the seniormost politician from Nyanza in what is referred to as the kingpin.

However, a silent battle is brewing among leaders allied to the ODM, with Mbadi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Winnie Odinga challenging his leadership.

Mbadi has become the first political leader to explicitly express his desire to succeed Raila.

Mbadi has referred to himself as Joshua, a biblical man who delivered the people of Israel to Canaan after the death of Moses and was sent by God to liberate Israelite from the atrocities done by the Egyptian Pharaoh.

Speaking at the Gaena trading centre in the Ndhiwa Constituency, where he presided over a women's financial empowerment programme dubbed Nyang’ Reswa, Mbadi told the Luo community not to lose hope in their desire to go to Canaan after Raila’s death.

“My message to the people of our community is that we lost a great man who no one can easily fill his shoes. But I tell you not to lose hope of going to Canaan. I am the Joshua who is going to take you there,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi said his knowledge of Raila’s vision of leading the people to Canaan, a symbol of the presidency, puts him in the best position to be the kingpin.

The CS said he walked very closely with Raila in his political journey for many years, an effort which enabled him to understand how to take the community to Canaan.

“I know where Raila was taking our community. He had sent me to Canaan, and I know where Canaan is. I am confident that I will take our people to where Canaan we have longed for since Kenya got independence,” Mbadi said.

He urged residents of the region to rally behind him in the new political journey.

“I appeal to our people to support me so that we achieve the dream our community has had for many decades,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi hinted at his ambition to vie for presidency in 2032.

He said the journey for presidency should start as early as ten years before the election time comes. The CS said that this is the strategy that enabled President William Ruto to ascend to power.

“Ruto began campaigns for his presidential ambition when he opposed the 2010 Constitution. His intention was not to reject the constitution but to test the grip of his community and supporters,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi announced his plans of undertaking the Nyang’ Reswa Programme in various counties outside the Nyanza region. He will have conversations with residents of those regions about his ambition.

Mbadi wants Kenyans to vote for Ruto in his 2027 re-election bid. “Let us support Ruto to enable us to bargain for his support in 2032,” Mbadi added.

Mbadi was supported by Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino, Homa Bay Woman Rep Joyce Osogo and Suna West MP Peter Masara.

Owino told elected leaders in the community to stop dissenting voices and focus on uniting the community.

“I urge leaders to stop talking too much. Let us support our son and release him to have conversations with other communities in Kenya,” Owino said.

Dr Osogo said Mbadi had indirect blessings for national leadership.

She added that Mbadi had the required competency to lead the community and Kenya.

“When we were in Suba, Raila held Mbadi’s hands as an endorsement for the future. Mbadi’s competency makes him suitable to lead us,” Dr Osogo said.

Masara told the Luo community to unite behind Mbadi and start planning their political future.

“Let us unite behind Mbadi as a community and start championing the agenda for our future politics,” Masara said.