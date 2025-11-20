75-year-old man arrested for defiling step granddaughter

Rachuonyo North Sub-county police headquarters and Kendu Bay Police Station. (James Omoro, Standard)

A 75 year old man has been arrested in Homa Bay County for allegedly defiling his 12 year old distant granddaughter.

The man reportedly defiled the girl at a village in East Kakdhimu Location in Rachuonyo West Sub-county.

He was arrested after defiling the Grade Four girl in a bush at the village.

According to the girl’s father, the old man has been luring the girl with money in order to have her carnal knowledge.

“He has been luring her by buying her mandazi. We have also come to learn that he could occasionally give my daughter some money ranging between Sh20 and Sh50 to attract her for his ill intentions,” the father said.

According to the father, the old man took advantage of his relationship with the minor to attract her for the defilement.

“The man who defiled by daughter is my distant paternal uncle, He took advantage fot the relationship to defile her because we are also neighbours,” the father said.

Rachuonyo North Sub-county Police Commander Stephen Tanui said they had arrested the senior citizen after a medical report revealed that the minor was defiled.

“We have arrested the man and he is in our custody. We are going to charge him in court as soon as possible,” Tanui said.

The police boss urged residents to avoid exposing their children to people who are irresponsible.

“Let parents take care of their children and protect them against people who are likely to abuse them,” Tanui said.

The senior citizen was detained at Kendu Bay Police Station. He will be arraigned in Kendu Bay Court.