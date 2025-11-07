'We won't be intimidated,' ODM says as tensions rise in Kasipul

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has condemned violent attacks that disrupted a campaign rally for its Kasipul by-election candidate Boyd Were, leaving deaths and injuries.

The party said attackers stormed Were’s meeting on Thursday, destroyed property, and endangered residents in Kasipul, Homa Bay County.

In a statement on Friday, November 7, ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga said the incident was part of a worrying pattern of violence targeting the party’s supporters ahead of the November 27 by-election.

“We are deeply disturbed that a peaceful voter engagement was violently disrupted by goons linked to a rival candidate, resulting in loss of lives and fear among residents,” said Wanga.

She noted that ODM would not be intimidated by lawlessness and called for quick action by police to arrest those responsible.

“The people of Kasipul deserve the right to choose their leader freely without intimidation or coercion,” she noted.

ODM has also asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure a fair process and appealed to all candidates to maintain peace during campaigns.

The party said it remained committed to peaceful elections, urging supporters to stay calm and uphold democratic ideals despite provocation.