×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'We won't be intimidated,' ODM says as tensions rise in Kasipul

By David Njaaga | Nov. 7, 2025
ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has condemned violent attacks that disrupted a campaign rally for its Kasipul by-election candidate Boyd Were, leaving deaths and injuries.

The party said attackers stormed Were’s meeting on Thursday, destroyed property, and endangered residents in Kasipul, Homa Bay County.

In a statement on Friday, November 7,  ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga said the incident was part of a worrying pattern of violence targeting the party’s supporters ahead of the November 27 by-election.

“We are deeply disturbed that a peaceful voter engagement was violently disrupted by goons linked to a rival candidate, resulting in loss of lives and fear among residents,” said Wanga.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

She noted that ODM would not be intimidated by lawlessness and called for quick action by police to arrest those responsible.

“The people of Kasipul deserve the right to choose their leader freely without intimidation or coercion,” she noted.

ODM has also asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure a fair process and appealed to all candidates to maintain peace during campaigns.

The party said it remained committed to peaceful elections, urging supporters to stay calm and uphold democratic ideals despite provocation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kasipul by-Election Boyd Were ODM Kasipul Campaign Violence
.

Latest Stories

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
How bank's failure to spot missing hyphen helped fraudster
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Why survival of EAC now hangs in the balance
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
By David Odongo and Alex Kiarie 5 hrs ago
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
By Stephen Rutto 5 hrs ago
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved