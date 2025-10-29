Wanga: ODM will not disintegrate after Raila's death

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga was speaking at Kendu Bay Show Ground in Homa Bay County during the World Food Day. [James Omoro, Standard]

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga has announced that the party will not lose its vigour after the death of the party leader Raila Odinga.

Wanga said Odinga established strong foundation which will enable ODM party to survive post his death.

Speaking at Kendu Bay Show Ground in Homa Bay County during the World Food Day, Wanga said ODM will continue with its strength based on the existing foundation.

“ODM has maintained its popularity for many years in this country because of the foundation which our leader the late Odinga put in place when he was alive. It is through this foundation that ODM will continue becoming stronger,” Wanga said.

The Homa Bay Governor called for unity of ODM members.

She said it was through the unity that the party will achieve its aspirations.

“Unity is strength and that is what we need in our party. It will enable us to achieve our objectives as a political party,” Wanga said.

Since Odinga died on October 15, many people have been worried that ODM may disintegrate.

Wanga said ODM will not fall apart after Odinga’s demise.

“ODM is strong and united. Nobody should be worried. We will continue working as a team,” the Governor said.

She said ODM will continue undertaking its role as a political party without any hitches.

“I call on our members and supporters to continue supporting the party. We will also support the people of Kenya based on role as a political party,” Wanga added.

She said ODM leadership will undertake negotiations with like minded political leaders to enable the party form a government in 2027.

“The purpose of a political party is to capture power. We will hold negotiations with other political leaders on how we can capture power during the next general election,” the Chairperson said.

She said ODM party leadership had no vacuum since Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga is serving as the acting party leader.

Wanga announced that ODM continue with its activities which were scheduled before Odinga’s death.

One of them is the celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of the party that was slated to take place in Mombasa.

“The ODM 20th anniversary which was slated for Mombasa will take place,” Wanga said.

She announced that ODM members will also hold a memorial service to commemorate the late Odinga on Wednesday next week.

The event will take place at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay Town.