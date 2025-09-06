Wanga tells Opposition to prepare for landslide defeat

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga hosts politicians for a fundraising at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has told the Opposition to prepare for a landslide defeat in the imminent by-elections in the country.

The ODM National chairperson Gladys Wanga has revealed that political parties allied to the broad based government have put adequate strategies in place to clinch all seats in the mini polls scheduled for November 27.

A total of 24 by-elections will be held. They include Baringo Senatorial seat, Banissa, Magarini, Kasipul, Malava, Mbeere North, Ugunja parliamentary seats others.

Political bigwigs are positioning their candidates to compete for the seats.

Stiff competition is expected between opposition political parties and the parties associated with President William Ruto’s government.

Major opposition parties such as the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Patriotic Front Party and Eugene Wamalwa’s DAP-K are putting their strategies in place to win the seats.

But Wanga has expressed optimism that the broad-based government allied parties will outwit the opposition parties in the mini polls.

One of the key strategies is a conversation that is going on for backing one candidate of a party in the broad-based team in its stronghold. For example, in Nyanza, where ODM enjoys dominance, the other political parties within the broad-based government will not field candidates and will support the ODM candidate instead. This will apply to UDA and other affiliate parties in the strongholds across the country.

Speaking at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay Town during a fund drive for constructing Mama Ida Odinga Library at Ogande Girls High School, Wanga expressed confidence that her party will shine in the by-elections.

Wanga said their arrangements were in top gear.

“Our preparations for the by-elections are very robust. Let it be known that the broad-based team is going to clinch all seats in the mini polls,” Wanga said.

She added that measures were in place to address shortcomings that result from sibling rivalry in elections.

“We are determined to win as a broad-based team and obstacles that can impede our victory will be addressed amicably,” Wanga said.

The Senate Speaker Kingi criticised the opposition leaders for lack of agenda. He said the opposition had failed to address issues affecting he country.

“They say Ruto must go but that slogan cannot address any problems in this country. I tell Kenyans to ignore them,” Kingi said.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang described opposition leaders as selfish people who do not mean well for Kenyans.

“You will find them criticising the broad-based government, yet this arrangement has enabled peace and development in our country. They are just expressing their selfish interests,” Kajwang said.

The National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed to shun leaders who intend to cause violence in the country.

“President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga agreed to work together to foster peace in Kenya. We should not allow anybody to interfere with peace in this country,” Mohamed said.

The National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo hailed the government over its plans to compensate victims of post election violence.

“Families that lost their loved ones or those who were injured should be compensated. I support Governor Wanga for raising this matter here and it will help our people to repair a lot of damage they suffered,” Millie said.