Heavy security at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium ahead of Raila Odinga's public viewing

Security tight at Mamboleo Stadium ahead of arrival of body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for public viewing. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Heavy security has been deployed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu ahead of the public viewing of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body, with thousands of mourners gathering to pay their final respects.

From as early as 5 am on Saturday, officers from various police units were seen arriving at the stadium, signaling heightened security measures.

A strong security presence was also observed around the main tent where Odinga’s body will lie in state.

Officers have been stationed in large numbers to maintain order and ensure the safety of mourners already streaming into the venue.

High military officers walk the remains of the former prime minister, Raila Odinga, to the chopper that will take him to the Mamboleo Stadium, where the public is expected to pay their last respects.#Kenyamourns pic.twitter.com/e3biW7AQzP — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) October 18, 2025

The Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo will serve as the main venue for the viewing ceremony.

The event, initially planned for Moi Stadium, was moved to Mamboleo to accommodate the anticipated large crowd.

During an inspection tour on Thursday, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong’o said the county government, in collaboration with the national government, had made adequate arrangements to ensure the farewell ceremony proceeds smoothly. He urged mourners to remain peaceful and respectful as the region receives “its most celebrated son.”

KDF Chopper carrying miliatry offcials arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

By early Saturday, mourners carrying tree branches and chanting “Jowi! Jowi!”, a traditional Luo warrior cry honoring fallen heroes, had begun arriving at the stadium.

Some sat quietly while others sang mourning songs and waved flags. Security officers patrolled every section of the venue to prevent breaches.

Access to the inner field, where Odinga’s body will be placed for public viewing, remains strictly restricted, with unauthorised persons redirected to designated seating areas.

According to Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, the body would be flown from Nairobi to Kisumu International Airport at around 8 am.

From there, the procession will head directly to the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, where the viewing will begin after a brief interdenominational prayer service.

Omollo, who spoke during a Friday evening inspection of the venue, said no speeches will be allowed during the ceremony to maintain a solemn atmosphere and ensure smooth proceedings.

The body will later be transported by road to Odinga’s rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, for burial tomorrow.