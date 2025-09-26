Raila skips ODM's 20th anniversary celebrations in Kisii

ODM leaders cut a cake to celebrate ODM at 20 at Gusii Stadium. Party leader Raila Odinga skipped the event. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga was missing in action during party’s 20th anniversary celebrations at Gusii Stadium on Friday, fueling questions about his influence in a region where his support has recently shown signs of decline.

Many supporters had expected Odinga to use the event to reassert his presence in Kisii, where his last visit earlier this year was marred by boos and chaos.

Despite heavy mobilisation by party officials, Odinga was a no-show, with allies defending his absence.

Among those in attendance were Governors Simba Arati (Kisii), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), Ochilo Ayacko (Migori), and Senator Ledama Ole Kina (Narok).

ODM delegates at Gusii Stadium for ODM at 20 celebrations.

The rally comes as former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i gains political traction in the region.

The so-called “Matiang’i wave” has drawn in several leaders, including some of Odinga’s former allies, denting ODM’s dominance in a region long seen as a party stronghold.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, who chairs ODM’s anniversary planning committee, conveyed greetings from Odinga and explained his absence.

"I bring you greetings from Raila Odinga. We left him in Nairobi, and he asked me to say hello to you. He was to make a surprise appearance at this ceremony, but the guest he was scheduled to travel with by plane was delayed. Raila therefore remained in Nairobi to welcome them as we head towards the grand finale of the ODM 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa next month," said Governor Nassir.

Despite Odinga’s absence, the atmosphere at Gusii Stadium was electric. Supporters braved muddy conditions after heavy rains, filling the stadium to capacity, with additional seats placed on the pitch to accommodate the overflow. Outside, school buses ferried supporters from across the region.

The Kisii event is part of a series of celebrations marking ODM’s two decades in politics. The festivities will continue in Wajir and Migori before culminating in Mombasa on October 11 and 12 with parades, rallies, and forums reflecting on the party’s achievements and future agenda.

“The celebrations will honour two decades of resilience, sacrifice, and unyielding commitment to democracy and the people of Kenya,” Nassir said earlier while outlining the plans.

ODM traces its origins to the 2005 constitutional referendum, when the “No” campaign, symbolised by an orange, triumphed with 58 percent of the vote. That victory launched the Orange Democratic Movement, with Odinga as its leader, and brought together figures including William Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Najib Balala, Gitobu Imanyara, and the late Joe Nyagah.

By 2007, internal divisions split the movement into ODM and ODM-Kenya, the latter evolving into today’s Wiper Democratic Movement. Despite the fractures and Kenya’s shifting political landscape, ODM has remained a dominant force, contesting every general election since its inception.

As part of the anniversary, county branches are staging activities including rallies, charity drives, football tournaments, and policy forums to showcase what the party calls its “orange vision” of social democracy.