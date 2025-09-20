Governor Orengo dismisses CoB report on revenue collection

Siaya Governor James Orengo. [File, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has dismissed the Controller of Budget (CoB) report, ranking the county among the lowest performers in revenue collection for the last financial year.

The CoB report indicates that Siaya collected Sh436.68 million in own-source revenue in 2024-2025 financial year.

However, on Friday, Orengo dismissed the figure as inaccurate, saying it grossly understated the county’s actual performance.

“For the record, as of June 30, 2025, Siaya collected Sh946.9 million against an annual revenue target of Sh1.04 billion,” said Orengo.

He added that the amount represents a 90.6 per cent performance, not 47 per cent as reported by the budget watchdog.

Breaking down the collections, the governor said Sh206.9 million came from non-exchange transactions, while Sh739.9 million was realised from exchange transactions.

Orengo maintained that his administration was committed to strengthening revenue mobilisation, accountability, and transparency in financial management.

“We therefore urge the Office of the Controller of Budget to correct the record and ensure that future reports are an accurate and fair reflection of our financial performance,” he stated.

He further appealed to the CoB to republish the report once amended.