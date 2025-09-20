×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governor Orengo dismisses CoB report on revenue collection

By Isaiah Gwengi | Sep. 20, 2025
Siaya Governor James Orengo. [File, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has dismissed the Controller of Budget (CoB) report, ranking the county among the lowest performers in revenue collection for the last financial year.

The CoB report indicates that Siaya collected Sh436.68 million in own-source revenue in 2024-2025 financial year.

However, on Friday, Orengo dismissed the figure as inaccurate, saying it grossly understated the county’s actual performance.

“For the record, as of June 30, 2025, Siaya collected Sh946.9 million against an annual revenue target of Sh1.04 billion,” said Orengo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He added that the amount represents a 90.6 per cent performance, not 47 per cent as reported by the budget watchdog.

Breaking down the collections, the governor said Sh206.9 million came from non-exchange transactions, while Sh739.9 million was realised from exchange transactions.

Orengo maintained that his administration was committed to strengthening revenue mobilisation, accountability, and transparency in financial management.

“We therefore urge the Office of the Controller of Budget to correct the record and ensure that future reports are an accurate and fair reflection of our financial performance,” he stated.

He further appealed to the CoB to republish the report once amended.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Siaya Governor James Orengo Controller of Budget Report Siaya County CoB Margaret Nyakang’o
.

Latest Stories

Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
National
By Biketi Kikechi
1 hr ago
Banisa elders' pick ignites row over negotiated democracy
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
1 hr ago
Inside the fight to save NGCDF kitty
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Waruguru schemed to make lover disinherit wife, children
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
How Waruguru schemed to make lover disinherit wife, children
How Makenzi moved Shakahola tales online after church was closed
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
How Makenzi moved Shakahola tales online after church was closed
Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
Banisa elders' pick ignites row over negotiated democracy
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Banisa elders' pick ignites row over negotiated democracy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved