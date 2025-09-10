×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Orengo denies eviction claims against JOOUST Siaya satellite campus

By Olivia Odhiambo | Sep. 10, 2025
Siaya county administration press briefing, they denied claims they are evicting Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) satellite campus from Agriculture Training College (ATC) in Siaya town.[Olivia Odhiambo,Standard]

Governor James Orengo's administration has denied claims that they are evicting Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) satellite campus from Agriculture Training College (ATC) in Siaya town.

They claimed that allegations by a section of stakeholders and leaders, including Alego Usonga MP, Sam Atandi and former Governor Cornel Rasanga, are misleading and are not based on facts.

Orengo's administration argued that while ATC land is not exclusively occupied by JOOUST, it also hosts the ATC, which remains a vital institution under the mandate of the county government.

Speaking to the media, Lands and Physical Planning CEC Maurice McOrege noted that the original  MoU signed between the county government and the University in 2019 over the satellite campus has expired, but they are currently holding talks on the way forward.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The CEC argued that the MoU was linked to the vision of mentoring and establishing Obama University, and the county government remains committed to the vision.

"However, its realisation requires broader consultations and active support from the National government. The provision of adequate land and resources is critical if this dream is to be realised.JOOUST requires expansive land to meet the standards of the commission for University education," said the CEC during the presser.

He added, "These standards cannot be achieved by relying solely on the limited county land in congested urban locations. To this end, discussions are ongoing to relocate the Siaya prison from its current location to create adequate space for the university's proper establishment within Siaya municipality."

McOrege claimed these allegations are a move by critics to score political points, which are not healthy for students.

MP Atandi has planned protests tomorrow over the allegations that the county government is planning to evict the university from ATC to construct a new county headquarters.

The  JOOUST satellite campus was one of  Rasanga's pet projects.

While speaking to the media, Rasanga said the economy of Siaya is still not doing well, especially at the headquarters, and it was not wise to shut down the campus.

He argued that with JOOUST's introduction in Bondo subcounty, its economy improved compared to Siaya.

"For example, there are a lot of commercial banks in Bondo subcounty compared to Alego Usonga, which is the county's headquarters. It is for this reason that when I was a Governor, I came up with a committee that would lead to the establishment of JOOUST satellite campus in Siaya town. The committee recommended that it was possible, but on conditions that it would be nurtured by a fully fledged University," he recalled.

He said initially, the campus in Siaya was nurtured by Maseno before it pulled out because things were moving slowly, and that's how JOOUST took over.

"I actually sat down with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who recommended that JOOUST nurture the university when Maseno pulled out. Initially, we named it Barack Obama University before changing it. The only problem we had was that it was just a satellite campus, and that is why the name was changed to JOOUST," he noted.

Atandi confirmed that the university administration has informed him of a possible relocation of over 1,200 students to the main campus in Bondo.

He said this was despite his several meetings with Governor Orengo, where he had constantly requested him to consider allocating the land where the university sits permanently to JOOUST administration.

Atandi has warned that removing the institution will negatively impact Siaya town's economy, which benefits significantly from the presence of a higher education facility.

In 2019, students in the department of Agriculture and food science were relocated to study in the new University College in Siaya town, formerly known as ATC.

First-year students in that department reported to Bondo main campus, where registration and orientation took place, but we're later moved to ATC, where they did full orientation and started studies.

Former Governor Rasanga's administration invested Sh140 million in building various infrastructure to revamp the institution that sits on 56 hectares of land.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology Agriculture Training College Siaya Governor James Orengo Former Governor Cornel Rasanga
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved