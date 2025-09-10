Convent condemns assault of junior nun in viral video

The incident is reported to have taken place on September 5 at St John’s Rakwaro Minor Seminary in the Diocese of Homa Bay.

The leadership of the Franciscan Sisters of St Joseph (Asumbi Sisters) in the Catholic Diocese of Homa Bay has expressed regret over an assault incident involving two nuns, which has sparked public outrage after a video of the altercation went viral.

In the widely circulated clip, a senior nun dressed in a brown gown, white veil, and rosary is seen confronting a younger colleague at the doorway of a room. The senior nun appears to question her colleague over a mistake before suddenly slapping her.

“Don’t you realise your mistakes? You are my junior, yet the things you are doing to me… What do you think they mean?” she is heard saying.

The junior nun, who appears to be recording the altercation, pleads for an explanation.

“What have I done? Why are you beating me in front of workers?” she asks, as the older nun threatens to strike her again.

The senior nun then demands, “Don’t come downstairs before giving out the oil! This young girl is very foolish. Call Asumbi.”

The footage has since drawn sharp reactions online, with many questioning the conduct of religious leaders.

In a statement dated September 8, Superior General Mary Goretty Ochieng condemned the incident, describing it as "unfortunate” and not reflective of the values of the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph.

“This action is a personal failing and does not represent the values of the Franciscan Sisters of St Joseph. We deeply regret the harm caused to the Sister involved, as well as the scandal and pain this incident has caused to our congregation, the church and the public,” Superior General Mary said.

She further reiterated that the Church stands for joy, love, and compassion, and therefore discourages violence, stressing that the incident was an act of personal failure.

Mary added that the matter was being handled internally.

“We are addressing this matter according to Church and Congregational procedures, with the aim of ensuring the dignity and well-being of all our members. We ask for prayers for those directly affected and for our congregation as a whole as we seek healing and reconciliation,” she said.