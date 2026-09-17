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Leaders demand security crackdown after Isiolo bandit killings

By David Njaaga | Sep. 17, 2026
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Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo. [File,Standard]

Leaders in Isiolo have condemned a bandit attack that killed five people, including two police officers, in Gotu on Wednesday.

In a joint call on Thursday, September 17, Governor Abdi Guyo, Senator Fatuma Dullo and woman representative Mumina Bonaya demanded urgent government intervention to restore security in the area.

The leaders urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to intensify operations in Gotu and neighbouring areas following the ambush, which also left a National Police Reserve member and two civilians dead.

Guyo termed the killings "deeply saddening and unacceptable."

"The people of Isiolo deserve to live and work in peace and security," said Guyo, urging authorities to strengthen patrols and intelligence gathering in the area.

Dullo raised the killings on the Senate floor, describing Gotu as a persistent security hotspot.

"It's a bit sensitive, and it's urgent. We have three people killed this morning in Isiolo County," explained Dullo. "I hope a serious intervention is going to be done, especially in the Gotu area."

An armed group ambushed a team pursuing suspected livestock thieves in Gotu on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The assailants fled before reinforcements arrived. Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet later led a security team to the area as investigations began.

The Gotu attack came a day after a separate raid in Igembe Central, Meru County, where police said more than 120 cattle were stolen on September 15.

Herder Haron Mwira was shot in the left knee during that incident and later died from blood loss.

Isiolo and Meru fall under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, a government campaign targeting banditry across six counties, including Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit.

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Isiolo Insecurity Gotu Attack Police Officers Abdi Guyo
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