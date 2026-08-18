Abdullahi Sajo calls for unity, increased voter registration ahead of 2027 General Election

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Wajir North parliamentary aspirant Abdullahi Sajo. [Ahmed Hussein, Standard]

Wajir residents have been urged to unite and strengthen the region’s voice by actively participating in the national political process ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking after his endorsement by the Garen Council of Elders, Wajir North parliamentary aspirant Abdullahi Sajo called on residents to acquire national identity cards and register as voters, particularly urging eligible young people to take part in the exercise.

Sajo said increased voter registration and political participation would give the people of Wajir greater influence in determining the country’s political direction, shaping the next administration and advocating for more development opportunities for the region.

He said a strong and united electorate would be better positioned to demand equitable development and ensure that Wajir’s priorities receive greater attention at the national level.

Sajo emerged as the preferred candidate after a rigorous three-day selection process involving four aspirants. He secured 44 of the 70 votes cast, earning the endorsement of the Garen Council of Elders in a major boost to his bid for the Wajir North parliamentary seat.

Abdullahi Sajo addresses supporters after his endorsement by the Garen Council of Elders in Wajir North. [Ahmed Hussein, Standard]

The businessman, who operates in the aviation industry, has now turned his attention to building grassroots support and rallying residents around what he describes as a progressive and inclusive leadership agenda.

Sajo also expressed support for President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration, citing ongoing road construction and other infrastructure projects as evidence of the government’s commitment to improving connectivity and unlocking development opportunities in the region.

Sajo calls for unity and voter registration ahead of 2027. [Ahmed Hussein, Standard]

He pledged to champion inclusive leadership and accelerate development in Wajir North, a constituency he said has for many years lagged behind other parts of the country in key development indicators.

Sajo said, if elected, his leadership would prioritise development, inclusivity and improved access to essential services, while working closely with residents and other leaders to address longstanding challenges facing the constituency.

His endorsement by the Garen Council of Elders places him in a stronger position as the 2027 political contest begins to take shape in Wajir North, where negotiated democracy and the influence of traditional elders continue to play a significant role in determining political candidates.