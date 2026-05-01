Wajir on course to host Madaraka Day celebrations, State says

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Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Interior PS Raymond Omollo, Defence PS Patrick Mariru and other technical groups assess the county’s preparedness to host Madaraka Day celebrations, on April 30, 2026. [Ahmed Hussein, Standard]

Wajir County is on course to host Madaraka Day celebrations, with the government expressing confidence that preparations are progressing steadily and will be completed ahead of schedule.

This will mark a historic first, as the national event is set to be held in Northern Kenya for the first time, as part of the government’s plan to promote inclusivity in hosting key national celebrations

Speaking during an inspection tour of ongoing works in Wajir town, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the level of preparedness was satisfactory.

He noted that the county stadium, where the celebrations will be held, is at least 65 per cent complete and is expected to be fully completed at least two weeks ahead of schedule.

“We are encouraged by the progress made so far and the strong collaboration between the national government and the county government. From the stadium to roads, water and power, all key infrastructure is on course,” said Dr Omollo.

According to the PS, key road infrastructure within Wajir town and along its access routes remains under active construction, alongside improvement works at the county commissioner’s residence, which will serve as the venue for the State luncheon.

To support the expected influx of visitors, interventions in water supply are underway through borehole drilling and reticulation, implemented jointly by the State Department for Water and the county government. In addition, the installation of generators has improved electricity reliability across the area

He added that the government is committed to delivering a celebration that reflects national unity and ensures all regions feel included in the country’s development journey.

“This will be a historic moment for the people of Wajir and the entire Northern Kenya region.’’