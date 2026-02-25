Senator Dullo claims her life in danger following rally shooting

Audio By Vocalize

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo alleges attempted assassination in Isiolo. FEBRUARY 25, 2025. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo has termed a gun shooting incident at a UDA campaign rally in Isiolo South as an attempt to assassinate her.

Addressing the press at her Isiolo town residence, the two-term Senator said she had recorded statement with the police in Garba Tula town following the Monday incident where two people riding on a motorbike while clad in buibui ( a flowing gown worn by Muslim women) fire shots from a rifle that was aimed at a crowd attending UDA rally in Kinna trading centre in Isiolo South Constituency.

Dullo recorded the incident at Kinna police station, which was captured as ' shooting incident report, OB 06 23/02/2026'. Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo alleges attempted assassination in Isiolo. FEBRUARY 25, 2025. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

The number of shots allegedly fired from an AK-47 rifle varied between six and eight, but only four were collected at the scene of the crime.

The alleged assailants were riding on a 'Boxer' motorcycle, and one of them fired towards the direction of the rally from a distance of between 200 metres and 300 metres. Some of the bullets hit a wall of a building that was behind the venue.

" I saw a speeding motorcycle with one of them firing towards the direction of the rally. The bike zoomed past where I was and went towards the direction of Rapsu," said Fatuma Jillo, who was in the car of the Senator that was parked near the venue. Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo alleges attempted assassination in Isiolo. FEBRUARY 25, 2025. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

One of the attackers reportedly dropped his cap. The spent cartridges and the cap were presented to the DCI in Garba Tula by the Senator on Monday evening as part of possible evidence.

Dullo and five Isiolo MCAs were supposed to address the rally to drum up support for UDA candidate Tubi Mohamed in Thursday's by-election.

There was no one who was injured in the brief but scary incident. The rally took off as planned while the local police pursued the riders. No one has been arrested at the time of going to the press.

" I have recorded a statement with the DCI in Garba Tula detailing the attempted assassination. Kinna is a small town, and even the owner of the cap is known. It is now the work of the police to continue with their investigation," she said.

Dullo added, "I thank God that I am safe and no one was injured. I also hail the police in Kinna for providing us with security during the rally and the manner in which they handled the situation with calm".

" If they aimed to scuttle the rally, they failed as we had a very successful rally that was well attended by the peace-loving residents of Kinna," said Dullo.

The Senator said she had reported three times, one on the floor of the Senate, that her life was in danger, adding that no action had so far been taken while she had named suspects.

" I was in Kinna to campaign for the UDA candidate, but someone still had the guts to pursue me there. If their mission is to scare me or make me quit my political ambition, I tell them they are wrong and let's face off in 2027," said Dullo, who is eyeing the Governor seat in Isiolo in the next general elections.

She said her political opponents had been trying to frustrate her by hurling insults and unprintables at her in public and sending goons to disrupt rallies meant for the UDA candidate whenever she was picked as the chief guest speaker.

Earlier, a section of her supporters said the Senator was facing Gender Based Violence from her male political opponents in the County.

" Dullo is a respectable leader who was once nominated and twice elected as Senator. Her opponents are trying all dirty tricks, including GBV to silence her," said Anab Kassim, a human rights activist in Isiolo.

Hassan Balla, an elder from the Sakuye clan, noted that rival Isiolo politicians had never in the past attempted to use weapons to intimidate each other, saying the Kinna incident was now the second in the history of Isiolo.

" Last year, gunmen fired more than shots at the residence of veteran politician Mokku ( Charfano Guyo), but no one has been arrested. Yesterday ( Monday), it was Senator Dullo. This is a new trend in Isiolo imported from somewhere. We demand that action be taken by the DCI," said Balla.