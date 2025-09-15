Ex-deputy governor says road project to unlock Isiolo's economic potential

Mohamed Guleid the coordinator for the North, North East Development Initiative says development projects to change the face of Isiolo. [File, Standard]

The coordinator for the North, North East Development Initiative (NNEDI) Mohamed Guleid has called on residents to rally behind the Isiolo-Mandera road project, expected to unlock the economic potential of the region.

Speaking in Isiolo, Guleid, who is former Isiolo Deputy Governor, thanked the government and the World Bank for funding the 750km road project and emphasized the importance of community support to ensure timely completion.

“If there are any concerns, residents should raise them through proper channels that will not derail the project. This road is not just for Isiolo, but for the entire northern region,” he said.

He announced that the road construction is part of transformative projects in the region, including the Lapsset Corridor, the Isiolo Export Abattoir, and the Isiolo International Airport.

The former deputy governor said that Isiolo could became the capital city of Kenya in the future due to its location.

He urged Isiolo residents to begin positioning themselves to benefit from the new opportunities that the projects will bring, especially in trade, transport, and agribusiness.

“It’s time for Isiolo people to strategise. These projects—once fully operational—will change the face of this region. We must be ready to take advantage of them and not to miss the opportunities that come with such big projects, as many people will come from all over the country and beyond to get a piece of Isiolo goodies,” Guleid said.

The former deputy governor also urged the national government to prioritise the expansion of the Isiolo International Airport runway, to boost exports and regional connectivity.

“These projects are interconnected. A fully operational airport will support the abattoir and open up markets for our livestock and other goods. Let’s not delay progress as the projects, once fully operational, will provide income opportunities and jobs for youth,” he said.

With construction of the Isiolo-Mandera road already underway, Guleid’s message is a timely reminder of the need for unity and proactive engagement by local communities to ensure that Isiolo and the greater northern region reap the benefits of development initiatives.

“The road project is progressing well and it is now about 30 per cent complete” he said.