How Northern Kenya is breaking patriarchal norms in elective leadership

Local leaders and residents during the endorsement of Zamza Ismaili Ali by the Isaaq Somali clan to vie for Isiolo North parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Northern Kenya is one of the most expansive yet least developed regions in the country.

For decades, the region has experienced marginalisation, poor infrastructure development, and weak representation in national leadership. Women, in particular, have faced significant barriers to political participation.

Deep-rooted cultural norms, patriarchal leadership structures, limited access to education and campaign financing, insecurity, and entrenched clan-based politics continue to restrict women’s participation in elective leadership.

Despite these challenges, a gradual shift is taking place across Northern Kenya. More women are contesting elective seats, influencing public policy, mediating conflicts, and advocating for inclusive and accountable governance. Their participation is reshaping the political landscape and challenging long-standing perceptions about leadership and power.

A significant milestone in this transformation was recently witnessed in Isiolo County, where Zamza Ismaili Ali was endorsed by Isaaq Somali clan to vie for the Isiolo North parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election. The ceremony, held at Zamza’s home in Isiolo, brought together community elders, women leaders, youth representatives, and locals.

The event was led by respected elders, including clan chairman Elder Abdi Abdullahi, Haji Yusuf, women representatives, and youth leader Abdi Hakim. The leaders described the endorsement as a bold and progressive step toward dismantling long-standing gender barriers in political leadership.

Addressing the press, Zamza expressed optimism that other communities, particularly in Northern Kenya would take a cue from the Isaaq community and support women to pursue elective leadership positions.

Zamza Ismaili Ali after endorsement by the Isaaq Somali clan to vie for Isiolo North parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

She emphasized the importance of confronting patriarchal traditions that have historically granted men exclusive access to political power.

Zamza traced her leadership journey back to her early twenties while living in Samburu County. At the age of 22, she became one of the pioneering women in establishing the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Movement in the late 1980s. Through grassroots mobilisation and advocacy for women empowerment and social development, her leadership potential became widely recognised.

Her dedication to community service later earned her nomination as a councillor before the advent of devolution. Following the introduction of county governments, she served as a Member of the County Assembly, where she focused on promoting education and supporting needy students, particularly from the Samburu community.

She noted that for decades, parliamentary leadership positions, especially within Somali communities, have largely been reserved for men, making her endorsement both historic and transformative.

Men, women, and youth who attended the endorsement event pledged to fully support Zamza’s candidature for the parliamentary seat. She affirmed that her campaign would reach out to all communities across the cosmopolitan Isiolo County.

“Since independence, Isiolo North has been represented by men, yet little has changed for ordinary citizens,” she said. “As a mother, I understand how to manage resources fairly just as a mother ensures every child in the household is served.”

Her endorsement marks a defining moment in the evolving political narrative of Northern Kenya and signals growing hope for inclusive leadership and meaningful change