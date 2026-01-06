Eight people linked to national IDs registration racket charged

Police officers guard youths arraigned in court for committing various offenses during the new year in Mombasa County on Jan.6,2026. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Eight people, among them six Kenyans, a Burundian and Rwandese, were on Tuesday arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts where they faced 12 counts related to the illegal registration of persons.

Titus Muasya, Judy Kemunto, Festus Bahati, Moses Magoya, Yayha Daud, Abdikadir Mohamed, Ruth Osebe, Marius Havyarimana and Victor Kamanda were arrested on Monday after they were summoned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Kemunto was not in court with her lawyer Danstan Omari saying that her child had been taken ill, which prompted police to free her on a cash bail.

Some of the suspects were arrested on various dates in December 2025 and taken to court where detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) sought to hold them further as they investigated the matter.

In the first count, Muasya, Havyarimana and Kamanda were charged with conspiracy to procure registration of Kenyan identity cards for ineligible persons.

In the second count, Muasya and Kemunto are accused of issuing Havyarimana with an identity card in the name of Mutuku Morris and Muasya faced another of procuring the identification document in Kathiani, Machakos County.

In the fourth count, Havyarimana was accused of obtaining the Kenyan identification card purporting to be a genuine Kenyan.

Bahati was accused of being in possession of 15 National Registration Bureau (NRB) forms and other assorted NRB forms for identification cards application which are the property of the Kenyan government.

He was found with the alleged items on December 6, 2025, in Eastleigh Section 3 area, Nairobi County.

When Kemunto appears in court on January 21, 2026, she will plead to the charge of being in possession of a stamp with impression of Deputy County Registrar Kamukunji, Nairobi County, one-piece fingerprint stamp slab, one-piece roller all property of Kenyan government.

She was found with the alleged items on December 6, 2025, in Eastleigh Section 3 area, Nairobi County.

Osebe was accused of being in possession of two original National Registration Bureau forms in Eastleigh Section 3, Nairobi County.

Mohamed was accused of being in possession of one State Department of Immigration Services form bearing the name of Burhano Mohamed Ali in Eastleigh Section 3 area, Nairobi County.

Daud was accused of being in possession of seven National Registration Bureau forms in Eastleigh Section 3 area, Nairobi County, which are the property of the Kenyan government.

Kamanda face a charge of being in possession of 19 rubber stamps with the intent to deceive by purporting them to be genuine stamps and making a document on December 30, 2025.

He also faced a charge of making a document resembling an identity card number 32770180 bearing the name of Victor Kamanda Langati.

In his affidavit, the investigating officer Sergeant Patrick Mathenge of TOCU said that Kamanda was also found in possession of a Rwandan identification card in the name Victor Kamanda, a Ugandan ID and a refugee card.

Mathenge said that detectives found Havyarimana with a Burundian passport and a Kenyan ID in the name of Mutuku Morris.

After denying the charges, the six, save for Havyarimana and Kamanda, were freed on bail with the Kahawa Magistrate Gideon Kiage directing that Kemunto be brought to court on January 21 to plead to her charges.

“I proceed to order that they may be set at liberty upon securing bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of a similar amount and in the alternative pay Sh50,000 cash bail and provide one contact person,” said Magistrate Kiage.