UDA MPs urge Borana elders to back late MP's son in Isiolo South by-election

Kitutu Chache MP Japheth Nyakundi addresses residents during a funds drive for the medical expenses of a member of the Borana Council of Elders, on December 13, 2025. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Four UDA legislators have called on Isiolo Borana elders to rally behind Mohamed Tubi Jnr, the son of the late Isiolo South MP Mohamed Tubi, and persuade him to contest the upcoming parliamentary by-election on the party’s ticket.

The leaders, led by Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi—who also serves as UDA’s National Treasurer—and Mogotio MP Reuben Bowen, made the appeal during a funds drive for the medical expenses of a senior member of the Borana Council of Elders. The elder had previously played a key role in community discussions advocating for Tubi Jnr to vie for the seat unopposed in honour of his late father.

The late Mohamed Tubi was elected Isiolo South MP on a Jubilee Party ticket during the 2022 General Election before his untimely death.

Speaking at the event, the UDA leaders emphasised the government’s commitment to the development of northern Kenya, noting that President William Ruto has made deliberate efforts to include leaders from the region in top national positions. They cited key appointments from Isiolo and neighbouring counties as evidence of the administration’s goodwill toward historically marginalised areas.

“We are asking Isiolo leaders and elders to work with the government of the day. President Ruto has demonstrated political goodwill and delivered development projects across northern Kenya,” Nyakundi said. “Electing a UDA MP will strengthen Isiolo’s voice in government.”

The fundraiser was attended by several leaders, including Taveta MP Bwire John Okano, officials of the Borana Council of Elders, and other prominent community figures. The event was organised by National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) Chairperson Rehema Dida Jaldesa and Sports Kenya CEO Nuh Mohamed Ibrahim.

Security concerns dominated discussions during the meeting, with Isiolo leaders urging the national government to address rising insecurity in parts of the county. Residents raised alarm over cattle rustling incidents in Merti Sub-County, which have resulted in deaths, injuries, and the displacement of families grazing livestock.

In response, the visiting UDA MPs assured residents that the matter would be escalated to the highest levels of government. Mogotio MP Reuben Bowen said the leaders would seek an urgent meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to discuss long-term security interventions for Isiolo.

“Just as the government is firmly dealing with insecurity in Baringo, Isiolo will not be left behind,” Bowen said. “Peace is essential for development.”

Rehema Jaldesa and Nuh Mohamed Ibrahim reiterated that the Ruto administration remains committed to transforming northern Kenya through infrastructure development, education, and economic empowerment. However, they noted that weak local leadership has at times hindered effective coordination between the national government and grassroots communities.

They called on Isiolo residents to unite and support leaders who can work closely with the government to unlock development opportunities and restore lasting peace in the region.