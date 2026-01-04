The many unanswered questions surrounding collapsed building

Officers from 1st Canine Regiment use sniffer dogs to comb through the debris of the collapsed building in South C, Nairobi, on January 3, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]
More than 40 hours after a high-rise building collapsed in Nairobi’s South C estate, trapping four people, rescue teams had yet to retrieve a single body, raising questions about the country’s disaster preparedness and response capacity.
