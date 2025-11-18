Family backs Bidu's son for MP seat race

Tubi Mohamed Tubi (in a traditional Muslim gears) flanked by supporters while addressing the media at the residence of his late father on November 16, 2025. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

A son of the late Isiolo South MP Mohamed Tubi Bidu has been picked by the family to run for the seat when it is declared vacant by the Speaker of the National Assembly and a by-election date is set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The family picked Tubi Mohamed Tubi, 36, to run for the seat from among eight other siblings, including four women, on Sunday afternoon, a day after the traditional mourning period concluded. His father died at a Nairobi hospital after a long illness last Wednesday evening.

This follows Saturday’s declaration by local stakeholders that the Isiolo South parliamentary seat should be contested by one of the deceased MP’s children.

The group included elders from all the Borana clans in Isiolo County and representatives of the Sakuye, Gabra, and Somali clans. Others were professionals of both genders and representatives of women’s groups.

Tubi Jr, a father of two, holds a Business Administration degree from Zetech University and is a businessman based in Isiolo and Nairobi.

He was presented to the same gathering that came up with the idea of endorsing one of the children of the late MP on Sunday at a ceremony dubbed the ‘crowning,’ where the young man was dressed in a white kanzu, hat, and shawl—attire often reserved for elders chosen to lead the community.

Borana Council Elders chairman Mohammed Konso Hallo declared that Tubi Jr would be the ‘sole’ flag-bearer for the seat, saying the community had, through consensus, ‘overwhelmingly’ agreed that “for continuity of leadership and in honour of our departed elder brother, the best person to complete the remainder of the term is none other than Tubi Mohamed Tubi, presented before us by his immediate family members.”

Hallo was backed by the Chairman of Jima clans, Mohamed Ali Mudale; the secretary general of a splinter Jima faction, Ahmed Wako Happi; and Sakuye representatives Hassan Balla and Mohamed Guyo, both former councillors in the defunct Isiolo County Assembly.

Mudale cited sympathy as one of the traditional beliefs that informed the decision of the largely elders’ gathering, albeit with backing from top professionals from the county.

He, however, noted that their declaration of unconditional support was valid only until the next General Elections in 2027, adding that the door for other challengers for the seat would remain open thereafter.

‘‘Projects the late MP planned to finish by the end of his term will also be taken care by one of his own,’’ he said.

“Of course, sympathy is the catalyst here. The children of the deceased and his other dependants would best be taken care of by one of their own, and the projects the late Tubi planned to finish by the end of his term will also be taken care of better by one of his own,” opined Mudale.Two former Isiolo North MPs Mohammed Abdikadir (1969-1974) and Haji Charfano Mokku (1988-2002) who were among those who witnessed the ceremony said the elders have confidence that the pick of the family would follow the footsteps of the deceased by completing the development projects in the Constituency earmarked to end by 2027.

“We assure you of our total support and are ready to transverse the Constituency with you. When, God willing you assume that office, please do not forget to follow the footsteps of your father,” advised Mokku.

Tubi’s fronting got a major boost from the political camp of Governor Abdi Guyo and Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya after the duo separately hailed the decision of the gathering. They sent their close allies led by Mr Happi and Mr Guyo to the meeting.

In his acceptance speech, Tubi Jnr thanked all those who stood with the family throughout from the period his late father was in hospital, to his burial and mourning with them.

“On behalf of the family, I want to convey my gratitude to the people, elders and leaders of Isiolo, regional leaders from among others Marsabit and Mandera, the National Assembly led by the Speaker and the President for their support throughout the difficult time we went through”. said Tubi Jnr.

“There are certain things we used as children used to talk in the bedroom with our father. I know what he wanted to do for the people of Isiolo South Constituency and I will strive to do my best to follow his footsteps.”

Calling for support from all stakeholders in Isiolo South and beyond, Tubi noted that he would not deviate from what was started in the Constituency saying the education sector would continue to get support especially issuance of bursaries for bright but needy students from secondary to university levels.

Traditional picking of close relatives whenever an elective position falls vacant as a result of death had been successful in all recent times in Isiolo and other parts of northern Kenya.

In 1982 when Isiolo North MP Ahmed Halakhe Fayo died, his younger brother Hussein was endorsed by elders in place of his children who were all minors to vie for the seat, which he eventually won.

The same scenario happened in Saku and Moyale Constituencies in the July 12 by-elections occasioned by deaths of Abdi Tari Sasura and Guracha Galgalo in the Marsabit plane crash of April 10 of the same year where brothers of the deceased captured the seats.