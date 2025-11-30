Wajir hosts inaugural North Eastern deaf football tournament

The deaf team from Wajir celebrate after winning the tournament. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

The North Eastern region played host to the inaugural Siyad Deaf Football Tournament, aimed at championing sports inclusivity for the hearing-impaired community.

The first-ever competitive football event for the hearing-impaired community held in Wajir County set a new benchmark for disability inclusion and youth empowerment in the region.

Born out of a vision to promote integration and provide meaningful engagement for young people with disabilities, the tournament doubles as a tool for social transformation, keeping youth away from drug abuse, idleness, and extremist recruitment.

What began as a small idea has now blossomed into one of the region’s most impactful sporting events, attracting teams from Wajir, Garissa and Dadaab municipalities.

During the latest match, the Wajir Deaf Community Team clinched a slim but spirited 1–0 victory over Dadaab, marking their second consecutive win and sending home a powerful message of ability, resilience, and pride.

The grand finale drew the attention of top regional leaders and stakeholders, including Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed Abdi, CEC Water Issa Gorare, Siyad Foundation Coordinator Hajji Adan Mohamed, PWDS Northern Kenya Chairman Abdihafidh Mohamed, and other dignitaries from FKF, Equity Bank and the Wajir Municipality.

Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed Abdi hailed the tournament as a groundbreaking milestone for disability sports and youth safety in the region.

“This tournament has grown into an important platform for motivating persons living with disabilities,” he said. “It not only promotes sporting excellence but also shields young people from drugs, crime and extremist influences. This is how community security is strengthened,” he said.

Siyad Foundation CEO and founder, Hajji Siyad Abdalla, said the tournament represents a dream long overdue—one that restores dignity, confidence, and opportunity to young people with hearing disabilities.

“Our goal is simple: no young person should ever feel invisible,” he said, adding, “Disability is not inability. Through this tournament, our deaf youth are showing talent, discipline and passion that deserve to be seen and supported.”

He said with growing support from stakeholders, local leaders and the wider community, the tournament is set to evolve into a flagship annual event, one that not only builds champions on the field but also drives inclusion, unity and hope across the region.

His sentiments were echoed by Chairman for Persons with Disabilities Abdihafidh Mohamed, who praised the initiative as a historic turning point for disability inclusion.

“For the first time, the deaf community has a platform fully dedicated to them,” he said.

He added, “This tournament has given these youths visibility and pride — they have proven beyond doubt that they belong on the pitch just like any other athlete.”