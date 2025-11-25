Marsabit doctors' strike nears resolution after talks with county government

Marsabit County officials and KMPDU representatives in a meeting to resolve doctors’ welfare impasse, Tuesday, November 25. [Courtesy]

Marsabit County doctors are set to end an ongoing welfare impasse following discussions between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the county government.

The talks on Tuesday, November 25, led by Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali, addressed key concerns affecting doctors and explored solutions to implement them quickly, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atella said.

“We highlighted several issues of concern and extensively discussed the best modalities for addressing them within the shortest timeframe possible,” noted Atella, adding, "We are now tying up the loose ends in preparation for a binding agreement.”

He noted that the union ensures all agreements are fully implemented.

“This one shall not be an exception,” he added.

The talks come amid rising tensions in Marsabit’s public health sector, where clinical officers and doctors have previously protested over delayed salaries, unpaid statutory deductions, lack of benefits and understaffing.

KMPDU had in 2024, issued warnings to 11 counties, including Marsabit, over similar issues, with strike notices citing non‑payment of salaries and unremitted deductions.

Health workers in the county have warned that unresolved welfare challenges were affecting patient care and could trigger service disruptions.