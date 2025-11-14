Leaders pay tribute as Isiolo South MP Mohamed Tubi is laid to rest

Burial ceremony of the late Tubi Bidu Mohamed,Isiolo South member of parliament.Speaker of the National parliament Hon Moses Wentangula, Senators and MPs from the region attended the burial in Isiolo county where Tubi was buried at Tuluroba Muslim cemetery.[Bruno Mutunga/Standard]

The late Isiolo South MP Mohamed Tubi Bidu was laid to rest at the Tullu Roba Muslim Cemetery in Isiolo town, where thousands of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to a leader remembered for his strong vision for the people of Isiolo County.

Bidu was buried in accordance with Islamic rites shortly after the 1 p.m. prayers led by Sheikh Abdi Aziz, the Imam of Isiolo Jamia Mosque.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula led 25 Members of Parliament and several dignitaries in honouring the one-term legislator, who spent the last three years of his tenure in and out of hospital.

A brief mourning session was held after the burial, where only four guests were allowed to speak, as extended speeches are not part of Islamic burial traditions.

After a sermon by Sheikh Hussein Andallah of the Garba Tula Muslim community, Moyale MP Jaldesa Guyo — who served as the Master of Ceremony — said the late MP valued peace and consistently urged Isiolo residents to coexist harmoniously.

“My brother wanted all the people of Isiolo to stay together peacefully. He was particularly troubled by insecurity incidents imported from outside the county that affected locals,” Prof. Guyo said.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali, who spoke before inviting Speaker Wetang’ula, noted that Isiolo had lost a leader who “always had a solution to problems facing the residents of the county and the region.”

“Our brother has left us, and we must accept the will of Allah. The best way to honour him is to emulate the virtues he lived by — peace and tolerance,” he said.

Governor Ali added that Bidu had left behind many children and dependants, pledging to work with Isiolo leaders to support the family. Bidu’s wife, Rahma, died on the eve of the 2022 General Election.

Speaker Wetang’ula conveyed condolences from President William Ruto, legislators from both Houses, and the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC). He disclosed that a plane and three helicopters were provided by the President and PSC to ferry family members and dignitaries from Nairobi.

He described the late MP as a visionary leader committed to security and community land issues.

“During the swearing-in of MPs, Bidu was undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital. Despite his health challenges, he was a workaholic who attended to his constituents whenever he was able,” Wetang’ula said.

He noted that two issues were particularly close to Bidu’s heart: insecurity in Isiolo and neighbouring counties, and community land registration. Bidu’s last speech in Parliament was a question to the Interior Cabinet Secretary on insecurity, pushing for a ministerial visit to the region.

Wetang’ula added that the MP was deeply concerned about the slow transition of land in northern Kenya from the former Trust Land system to the Community Land Act under the 2010 Constitution. The registration process, initially set for completion in 2018, remains unfinished—raising fears that pastoralist communities might lose land to grabbers.

“He wanted community land to be registered transparently and for locals to receive title deeds,” the Speaker said.

He promised to convene a meeting with the family to determine how best to support them, adding that PSC members would contribute to a support kitty.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, who shared a political platform with the late MP, thanked the President and parliamentary colleagues for supporting the family during Bidu’s prolonged illness. She praised Bidu for standing with the people of Isiolo throughout his leadership.

“The best way to honour him is to uphold what he taught us — to coexist peacefully and stand firmly for what is right,” she said.

Senator Dullo also appealed to the President to support Bidu’s children, noting that they remain unemployed despite completing college.

She thanked PSC for providing additional medical support after the MP's insurance cover was exhausted.