Youths benefit from TVET Mashinani programe in Isiolo

Youth from Isiolo County receive full scholarships under the newly launched TVET Mashinani programme.[Bruno Mutunga,Standard]



More than 100 underprivileged youth from Isiolo County now have a new lease on life after receiving full scholarships under the newly launched TVET Mashinani programme, aptly dubbed 'Weshesha Vijana Mashinani'.

The programme was launched at Kambi Turkana in Burat Ward, and seeks to equip vulnerable youth, including persons with disabilities and young mothers, with hands-on vocational skills that will help them secure dignified livelihoods.

Speaking during the event, Irene Wairimu, the Youth and Entrepreneurship Lead at Catholic Relief Services (CRS), emphasised the transformative potential of the initiative.

She noted that the programme is a result of a strong partnership between CRS, Safaricom Foundation, Caritas Isiolo, the County Government of Isiolo, and several local training institutions.



“TVET Mashinani is a community-based vocational training initiative that aims to provide marketable skills to youth of both genders, including those with disabilities,” said Wairimu.

“In counties like Isiolo, there are very few vocational training institutions, and many young people miss out on skills training. With the programme brought right into the community, we are bridging that gap.”



The first cohort in Isiolo comprises 115 youth, handpicked based on need and community recommendations.

Beneficiaries will receive training in practical and market-relevant courses such as mobile phone repair, motorbike mechanics, baking and pastry, plumbing, and other vocational disciplines.



Wairimu praised the institutions and partners involved in rolling out the initiative. “We are grateful to Safaricom Foundation, Uhuru Polytechnic, Nyeri National Polytechnic, Caritas Isiolo, and the County Government of Isiolo for making this possible,” she added.



Nicholas Wechuli, a Programme Manager with Safaricom Foundation, reiterated the foundation’s commitment to supporting youth empowerment across the country. He noted that this initiative is part of a broader youth-skilling programme targeting multiple counties.



“When we started the TVET Mashinani programme in 2023, we sponsored 333 youth across Isiolo, Marsabit, and Nairobi,” said Wechuli. “This second cohort will train over 300 youth, and by the end of the project, we aim to have empowered at least 2,400 young people.”



He highlighted that the programme was designed with sustainability in mind, leveraging local institutions and community involvement to ensure long-term success and ownership.



Love Muthoni, one of the 115 scholarship recipients, shared her enthusiasm and hope for the future. She is currently undertaking a mobile phone repair course, a field often seen as male-dominated.



“People say phone repair is a man’s job, but I believe I will do it even better,” she said with a smile. “This training has given me the confidence and skills I need to start my own business. I also hope to mentor others in my community.”



Her story resonated with many in attendance, as she represented a group of youth who, due to financial hardship, had been unable to pursue further education after high school.



Dr. Laurence Mwongela, the Isiolo County Executive Committee Member (CEC) for Trade, praised the initiative and its alignment with the county’s development goals. He assured the community that the county government would continue supporting such programmes.



“Youth are like young trees — they can be bent and shaped in the right direction,” said Dr. Mwongela. “With the right guidance and skills, these young people will transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to our county’s economy.”



He urged the beneficiaries to seize the opportunity and focus on acquiring skills that would not only help them earn a living but also inspire others in their villages.