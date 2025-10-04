Police launch toll-free emergency hotline to boost security in Isiolo

Residents of Kipsing and Burati wards of Isiolo county converge at Ngarendari riverbank to discuss how they will recover stolen livestock to avert a security operation aimed at the area in a few days, if all stolen livestock are not added to authorities in the area. [File, Standard]

Residents of Isiolo County now have direct and free access to emergency assistance following the launch of a toll-free hotline and a new joint command centre aimed at enhancing security and improving emergency response in the region.

The toll-free number — 0800 722 180 — was officially launched at the Isiolo County Police Headquarters in a collaborative effort between the National Police Service and the Regional Pastoralist Peace Link (RPPL).

The hotline will be available 24 hours a day, providing the public with a reliable means of reporting crimes, seeking emergency support, and receiving timely intervention from security personnel.

Speaking at the launch, Isiolo Deputy County Commissioner Edwin Kuria emphasised the importance of community participation in maintaining security.

He noted that the initiative was designed to strengthen community policing by creating a direct link between residents and law enforcement.

“This number will enable residents to report incidents directly to the command centre at any time, free of charge,” said Kuria. “It will help us respond faster to emergencies and take quicker action against criminal activities.”

Isiolo County Police Commander Paul Wambugu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the project, assuring the public that the command centre will be fully staffed at all times, ready to handle any situation reported by the public.

“There will always be someone at the call centre to respond to any issues, day or night,” Wambugu said.

“We encourage the public to use this service responsibly, especially when reporting criminal activities or emergencies.”

The program is backed by Regional Pastoralist Peace Link, an organization dedicated to improving security in pastoralist regions.

RPPL Programme Officer Mohamed Bare highlighted the hotline’s role in addressing critical issues affecting the county, such as banditry, youth radicalisation, drug trafficking, and petty crime.

“We launched this toll-free number to support local communities in working closely with the police to address growing security challenges,” Bare said.

Religious and community leaders have also welcomed the initiative. Bishop Stephene Kalunyu, Secretary of Isiolo Interfaith, described the hotline as a “lifeline” for residents living in remote areas or those who cannot afford to make regular calls due to lack of airtime.

“We also appeal to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), through our area MP, to help in fencing the Isiolo Police Station to further enhance its security,” added Bishop Kalunyu.

Meanwhile, Fadosa Ibrahim Mohamed, a peace advocate with Peace Link, urged women and girls, particularly survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), to take advantage of the toll-free line to report abuse and seek immediate help.

“Many victims suffer in silence due to fear or lack of access. This hotline is a crucial step in ensuring their voices are heard and help is available,” she said.

The toll-free emergency number is now operational and marks a significant step toward enhancing public safety, building trust between the police and the community, and ensuring faster, more efficient responses to security threats in Isiolo County.