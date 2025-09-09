Elders urge Judiciary, EACC to intervene in Isiolo governance crisis

Isiolo elders address a media briefing on the governance and legal crisis in the county after the failed impeachment of Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, on September 9, 2025. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Isiolo elders and residents have called on relevant institutions to urgently address the governance and legal crisis in the county, days after the failed impeachment of Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo.

The elders said that the standoff, which has led to the emergence of parallel assemblies, contested budgets, insecurity, and corruption claims, has paralysed service delivery.

They urged Chief Justice Martha Koome, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Mohamed Amin, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to protect Isiolo residents from political turmoil.

Borana Council of Elders vice chairman Mohamed Ali, claimed that more than Sh21 billion allocated to Isiolo County in the past financial years has not translated into tangible benefits for locals.

“Our people are yet to see any meaningful development from all this money. The law must take its course so that accountability can be restored,” Ali said.

Luke Mithika accused county leaders of allowing corruption to take root in the adminIstration.

Mithika cited the recent Sh7 billion budget that was passed without public participation, a constitutional requirement designed to give residents a voice in resource allocation.

Balafu Darimo highlighted the violence and insecurity that rocked Isiolo in June 2025, when the impeachment motion against Governor Guyo was tabled.

Several residents were injured and others killed in clashes linked to the political showdown. Isiolo residents during a media briefing on the governance and legal crisis in the county after the failed impeachment of Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, on September 9, 2025. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Ms Darimo further raised the alarm over the existence of two rival assembly camps.

One faction operates within the official county assembly, while another has set up camp in a tent in Ol Donyiro Ward.

“This confusion has thrown our county into disorder. Services have stalled, and the lives of ordinary people are being disrupted,” she said.

Some residents questioned whether the Judiciary is handling Isiolo’s political disputes impartially.

David Kimathi, a resident, appealed to Chief Justice Koome to intervene in the Isiolo crisis.

“We need the Chief Justice to ensure justice is done without delay. Isiolo cannot continue in this limbo,” Kimathi said.

Mugambi Mugabe accused some judicial officers of allegedly interfering with cases related to Isiolo’s governance, citing images circulating on social media of the officials with Governor Guyo.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. The perception of compromised officers has eroded trust. Isiolo people deserve transparency and fairness,” Mugabe said.

The current crisis stems from the failed impeachment motion against Governor Abdi Guyo that was tabled in the Isiolo County Assembly in June 2025.

The MCAs accused the governor of alleged abuse of office, gross misconduct, and failure to safeguard public resources.

Proponents of the motion claimed that Guyo’s administration mishandled funds, failed to deliver on development pledges, and was linked to rising insecurity. However, the process was marred by divisions within the assembly. A section of MCAs backed the governor, while another faction sought his removal.

The chaos culminated in the formation of two parallel assembly camps, each swearing in its own speaker and clerk. While one group operated within the official assembly chambers, the rival faction relocated to Ol Donyiro Ward, setting up a makeshift assembly inside a tent.

This division has paralyzed legislative processes, with conflicting decisions and resolutions adding to the instability.

Former isilo county council chairman and Garbatulla councillor Hussein Abduba, who led the elders’ press briefing, said the wrangles have crippled service delivery and must not be allowed to continue.

“There are many burning issues affecting Isiolo since the attempted impeachment of Governor Guyo. The law must be allowed to take its course so that services can resume,” Abduba said.

The elders insisted that political leaders must put residents’ interests first, warning that prolonged instability could destabilise Isiolo.