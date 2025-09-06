×
Embattled Governor Guyo says will present himself before DCI

By Ali Abdi | Sep. 6, 2025
Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee at Bunge Tower, Parliament. [File, Standard] 

Embattled Isiolo Governor, Abdi Guyo has said he will present himself before the Directorate of Criminal Investigation while urging supporters and residents to remain calm.

Dismissing the allegations against him and seven others, Guyo said the accusations are politically motivated and lack a factual basis.

"In the spirit of transparency and respect for the rule of law, I wish to confirm that I will voluntarily present myself before the DCI at the earliest convenience to facilitate thorough investigations".

The county boss expressed confidence that truth and justice shall prevail after full investigation.

Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony gave Guyo and the seven others a conservatory order restraining the DCI and the office of DPP from arresting, charging or interfering with the petitioners until the case is heard.

However, the DPP on Friday afternoon directed the DCI to arrest and arraign the Governor and his co-accused to face charges of kidnapping with intent to cause grievous (bodily) harm and robbery with violence in a detailed documentation.

The seven others include former Isiolo South MP Abdullahi Banticha who is also a speaker to a faction of the Assembly allied to the Governor, County Secretary Dade Boru and MCAs Abdirashid Ali Dida of Garba-Tula ward and his Kinna counterpart Abdinur Dima Jillo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

