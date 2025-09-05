High Court blocks arrest of Governor Guyo in kidnap, robbery case

Isiolo Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Kiambu has stopped the arrest of Isiolo Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan, also known as Guyo, and six others, just hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ordered they be charged over the alleged kidnapping and robbery of a former county health chief.

Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony, sitting during the High Court recess, issued a conservatory order restraining the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) from arresting, charging or interfering with the petitioners until the case is heard.

“The application is certified as urgent and is hereby admitted for hearing during the ongoing High Court recess,” said Chepkwony.

“That a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the Respondents, their Servants, Agents, junior officers and/or anybody from effecting and/or anybody from arresting, harassing, charging or otherwise interfering with the Petitioners/Applicants herein pending the hearing and determination of this Application,” added Chepkwony.

The order follows a petition filed by Hassan, Dade Boru and four others on Tuesday, Aug. 26, seeking to block their prosecution in connection with the June 19 incident in Machakos County.

According to the ODPP, “CCTV footage from Outbark Hotel placed Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan alias Guyo alongside Abdullahi Jaldesa Banticah, Dade Boru, Abdirashid Ali Diba alias Ngila, Abdinur Dima Jillo, Ahmed Duale, Josephat Mwangi Komu and Yusuf Maina at the scene.”

The ODPP said former Isiolo County Chief Officer of Health Abdirahaman Mohamed was meeting 15 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) backing the governor’s impeachment at Outbark Hotel in Maanzoni when Hassan and his supporters arrived.

Acting on Hassan’s instructions, the group allegedly disarmed and assaulted Abdirahaman, forced him into a vehicle, blindfolded him and abandoned him in the Ruai Sewage area.

During the incident, Abdirahaman lost a licensed Glock pistol with 15 rounds, an iPhone 16, KSh70,000 in cash and other personal items.

The court directed the petitioners to serve their application on the respondents immediately, with both sides ordered to file written submissions within seven days each. The matter will be heard on Wednesday, September 24.