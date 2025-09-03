We will mobilise to defend our people, Mandera senator warns over Jubaland troops

Mandera Senator Ali Roba. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Mandera Senator Ali Roba has warned that county leaders may mobilise residents to defend themselves if Jubaland forces are not removed from Mandera town.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 3, Roba said foreign troops have occupied parts of the town, forcing schools to close, disrupting businesses and displacing families.

"We wish to raise the gravest concern about the presence of Jubaland forces inside Mandera town," said Roba, adding, "Their illegal occupation has thrown our community into chaos."

He accused the government of failing to act, saying the presence of the troops risked lives and violated the country’s sovereignty.

"Kenya’s interests must lie in its strategic relationship with the Federal Government of Somalia not in protecting a rogue state government," noted Roba.

Residents staged demonstrations on Tuesday at Mandera’s Border Point One area protesting the alleged presence of Jubaland forces.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government is investigating the reports.

Speaking in Busia, he said authorities were not aware of any such forces in the country.

"As of now, there are no such forces in the country that the government is aware of," said Murkomen.

"The government's priority is to ensure that no criminal elements enter the country. Those seeking refuge will be assisted in collaboration with the Somali government, with whom we have a strong bilateral relationship," he added.

Murkomen cautioned politicians against politicising the issue, adding that security matters are handled carefully in the best interests of the country.

He assured Mandera residents that their safety is guaranteed and that security agencies remain on high alert.

The Jubaland administration has denied reports its soldiers are in Mandera.

The row comes days after Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua decried the alleged presence of Jubaland forces operating freely in the county.

Speaking Sunday, he warned that foreign militia threaten Kenya’s territorial sovereignty and urged President William Ruto to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces to expel them.

"We have seen our country attacked by troops from foreign countries. Jubaland forces have entered Mandera, they have occupied more than half the town, killed five people, injured seven others, and displaced many people including schools," said Gachagua.

"It cannot be that foreign forces are in our land and the government is quiet and the Commander-in-Chief is quiet. We are asking the Commander-in-Chief of the KDF to immediately order an operation to flush foreign troops out of our land."

Roba warned both Jubaland and the Federal Government of Somalia were amassing troops and weapons in the area, making a violent clash imminent.

"If immediate steps are not taken to relocate Jubaland forces out of Mandera County, we will be forced to mobilise to defend our people ourselves," explained Roba.

Mandera borders Somalia and has previously experienced cross-border insecurity linked to armed groups and political tensions in Somalia.