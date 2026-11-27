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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two former aides, Michael Juma Oyamo and Caspal Ajwang Obiero, face sentencing at the Milimani High Courts in Nairobi, November 27, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after the High Court rejected his plea for a non-custodial sentence over the murder of his late girlfriend Sharon Otieno.

Justice Cecilia Githua also sentenced Obado’s former personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo to 25 years in prison, while former Migori County Clerk Caspal Ajwang Obiero was jailed for 18 years.

“For the first accused, he is hereby sentenced to serve 25 years' imprisonment. For the second accused, Michael, he is sentenced to serve 25 years' imprisonment. For the third accused, he is sentenced to serve 18 years' imprisonment," Justice Githua said while sentencing the three.

The judge ruled that the aggravating circumstances surrounding Sharon’s murder outweighed the mitigating factors presented by the three convicts, dismissing their plea for probation and other non-custodial sentences.

Justice Githua said the murder was carefully planned and executed, with each accused playing a distinct role in a common design to kill the deceased.

“The evidence established that the offence involved planning, coordination and participation of the offenders, each playing a distinct role in facilitating the execution of a common design to kill the deceased,” she said.

The judge described the killing as particularly brutal, noting that Sharon was seven months pregnant when she was murdered.

“In its judgment, the court found that the deceased was murdered in cold blood in a most barbaric and grotesque manner as evidenced by the post-mortem report prepared by Dr. Johansen Oduo, who testified as PW1,” she said.

“The nature and extent of injuries inflicted on her demonstrates the cruelty and viciousness of her assailants and their determination to snuff life out of her and her unborn child.”

The judge found that Obado was the principal architect of the murder, having supplied the motive, instigated the killing, and provided financial resources to facilitate the execution of the plan

“It is clear that the first accused was the architect of the criminal enterprise whose execution led to the brutal murder of Sharon and her unborn child. He supplied the motive, instigation, and funds to finance activities meant to actualize the criminal design,” Justice Githua ruled

She said Obado’s responsibility was heightened by the fact that he was in a relationship with Sharon and was the father of her unborn child.

“Had he not instigated and funded the scheme to murder Sharon, she probably would be alive today,” the judge said.

On Oyamo, the court found that he played a central role in facilitating and coordinating the murder, including arranging meetings, communicating with Sharon and luring her into a trap. The judge said his involvement went beyond that of a messenger, adding that his actions were indispensable to the successful execution of the murder plot.

Obiero, on the other hand, was found to have provided logistical support and helped conceal evidence to avoid detection

Justice Githua said his culpability was comparatively lower than that of his co-accused, although his involvement included allowing planning meetings at his residence and helping Oyamo procure forged medical documents.

The judge said she had considered the mitigation presented by each convict, including their ages, family circumstances, first-offender status, prospects of rehabilitation and willingness to reconcile with Sharon’s family.

However, she ruled that these factors could not outweigh the seriousness of the crime.

“I have come to the conclusion that the aggravating factors in this case far outweigh the mitigating factors presented by the accused persons,” she said

She added that a non-custodial sentence would fail to reflect the gravity of the offence or maintain public confidence in the justice system.

“I find that the objectives of retribution, deterrence, denunciation and protection of the community carry considerable weight and that a non-custodial sentence would not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offense,” she ruled.

The judge also rejected the family's request for compensation, saying there was insufficient evidence to establish the extent of the financial loss suffered.

She acknowledged the family's burial expenses and costs incurred in pursuing the proceedings but said a compensation order in criminal proceedings must be supported by sufficient evidence.

“In this case, I am not satisfied that sufficient evidential material has been availed to this court to prove the extent of damage or loss actually suffered by the victim's family to enable this court to assess and make a judicious order of compensation against the accused persons,” she said.

“In view of the foregoing, I am unable to make any order for compensation or restitution.”

Justice Githua further directed that the sentences should take into account the respective periods the three convicts had spent in lawful custody, both before their release on bond and after their conviction while awaiting sentencing.

Sharon, a 26-year-old Rongo University student, was abducted and murdered in September 2018 while seven months pregnant.

Her body and that of her unborn child were subsequently discovered in Homa Bay County.

The trial lasted nearly eight years and involved 52 prosecution witnesses. The three were convicted on July 23, 2026, after the court found that the prosecution had established their involvement in the murder beyond reasonable doubt.

The sentencing brings to a close a major chapter in one of Kenya's most closely watched murder trials.