Naitaman Lokolua Netamula 25, breastfeeds her baby at the maternal shelter at the Samburu Referral Hospital. [Eunice Omollo, Standard]

At Samburu County Referral Hospital in Maralal, Naitaman Netamula's three-day-old daughter suckles quietly as Netamula watches her with a smile.

It is a moment of joy, but one hard won after six pregnancies that ended in loss, a marriage that fell apart and years of wondering whether she would ever hold her own child.