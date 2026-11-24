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Operations Support Unit commander Zachary Kariuki. [File, Standard]

The future of Operations Support Unit (OSU) commander Zachary Kariuki hangs in the balance following the appointment of a senior officer as his deputy in a move seen as part of a wider shake-up of the controversial police unit.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin has appointed David Kiprop Chebii as the unit’s second-in-command, raising speculation that he could eventually take over from Kariuki when his extended contract expires.

Chebii, who has served as Tana River County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) for the past four years, was transferred to the powerful unit amid mounting scrutiny over claims of abductions, torture and enforced disappearances involving its officers.

The latest changes come against the backdrop of public outrage over the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich on September 1, 2026.

Kiprotich was reportedly seized by four armed men at the Gilgil Weighbridge while travelling from Nairobi to Nakuru. The assailants forced him into another vehicle, drove around with him at night and later dumped him in Ikalakala, near Masinga Dam in Machakos county.

He sought refuge at a nearby homestead before contacting colleagues, who rescued him the following morning. The abductors were subsequently linked to officers attached to OSU.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation, with Kenyans demanding the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) promised a thorough probe on September 10 but is yet to provide a substantive update.

Detectives in Nakuru also visited the scene, examined Kiprotich’s vehicle and recorded his statement. However, no arrests have been announced.

The September incident came barely two months after armed men travelling in a Toyota Probox attempted to abduct Kiprotich as he drove to work in Nakuru on June 27. The vehicle was traced to the DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Nakuru county.

OSU, which replaced the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) in 2022, has increasingly faced claims of human rights violations. SSU was disbanded over rights abuses.

The unit also attracted controversy during the June 2024 Gen Z protests, when officers in unmarked Subaru vehicles arrested protesters, some of whom remain missing. Those released later alleged torture and mistreatment.

More recently, OSU officers have been linked to the abduction of lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi and his friend, who were held incommunicado for several days and abandoned in Sololo, Marsabit county.

Kariuki has also faced claims dating back to 2023. The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended he and six officers be charged with torturing businessman Abdullahi Abdille Isaack.

In a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Senior Assistant Prosecutor Tabitha Ouya said there was sufficient evidence to sustain torture charges against the seven.

The claims include assaulting Abdille, taking his national ID card and allegedly seizing Sh1 million from his vehicle, followed by another Sh900,000.

Chebii’s appointment came two days after President William Ruto warned security officers who use unlawful force must be held accountable.