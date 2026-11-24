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Africa’s Next Super Model winner Nyaliep Puot at the competition’s fifth anniversary celebration at Broadwalk Mall, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Nairobi became the centre of Africa’s fashion spotlight on Saturday as Broadwalk Mall hosted the grand finale of Africa’s Next Super Model 2026.

The competition, endorsed by Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, crowned model Nyaliep Puot as its new champion after she outperformed 19 other finalists from across the continent.

Puot walked away with a $5,000 (Sh649,159) prize, international exposure and an opportunity to work with global luxury fashion brands.

Her victory also highlighted resilience. A journey from being a refugee in Kakuma to a runway supermodel. .

Nyayiel James emerged first runner-up, while Nyadech Changach finished second runner-up.

The evening opened with remarks from Joan Okorodudu, founder of Africa’s Next Super Model and CEO of Isis Models International.

Okorodudu thanked the Government of Kenya for backing the platform, describing the endorsement as recognition of the competition’s role in discovering talent and strengthening the continent’s creative economy.

Africa’s Next Super Model is more than a runway competition.

Founded by Okorodudu, it is designed to identify, develop and showcase emerging African models while linking them with international agencies and fashion brands.

The judges praised Puot for her confidence, composure and professional presence on stage.

Matteo Puglisi, CEO of Select Models Management, was particularly impressed by her performance.

“She showed immense confidence. She is destined for great stages,” Puglisi said.

He added that competitions such as Africa’s Next Super Model are opening international doors for African models and connecting them to global brands, describing the opportunities as life-changing.

For Puot, the win was an emotional milestone after a demanding journey through the competition.

“I can’t believe it. It wasn’t an easy journey, so winning is fulfilling. I thank everyone who supported me in this and congratulate all the other finalists,” she said.

Puot succeeds Dillah Acelle, who was crowned Africa’s Next Super Model in 2025.

Her victory adds another chapter to the competition’s growing reputation as a launchpad for African models seeking careers beyond the continent.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife’s endorsement placed the event within Kenya’s wider effort to support the creative and fashion industries.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Tourism, Julius Kibet Bitok, was represented at the finale by an officer from his office, who delivered remarks on his behalf.

The PS said the platform brought together three powerful elements central to Africa’s identity and development.

“It brings together three powerful elements that are central to Africa’s identity and development: our diversity, our shared humanity and the legacy we seek to build for future generations,” he said.

He noted that the competition identifies, nurtures and showcases African modelling talent from communities, while creating opportunities for young people in the fast-growing fashion and creative sectors.

The government’s involvement also signalled the importance of fashion, modelling, design and cultural production as contributors to tourism, employment and national branding. By hosting the finale in Nairobi, Kenya positioned itself as a venue where African creativity can meet international opportunity.

Beyond the crowning moment, one of the evening’s most distinctive cultural highlights came from Daima Mkenya Africa, the premium Kenyan lifestyle and apparel brand founded by Zahra Balewah Moi, a Kenyan businesswoman and former model.

The brand added a patriotic dimension to the red carpet and finale, showcasing fabric inspired by the colours of the Kenyan flag.

Daima Mkenya Africa presented itself not simply as a fashion label, but as a statement of national identity. Its presence reinforced the idea that African fashion can carry heritage, pride and unity onto international-facing platforms such as Africa’s Next Super Model.

The company aims to become an enduring symbol of Kenyan identity, unity and pride, celebrated both at home and internationally.

Daima Mkenya Africa’s slogan, “Unity in Every Thread,” captures the philosophy behind its work.

The brand uses locally manufactured Kenyan cotton and works with local artisans to create apparel, fabrics and accessories that blend African artistry with contemporary design.

“Kenya is proud to be the stage where Africa’s creative brilliance meets global opportunity. Africa’s Next Super Model is more than a modelling competition; it is a celebration of extraordinary African talent, diversity, creativity and ambition,” Okorodudu said.