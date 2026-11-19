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Government targets student housing shortage with 1,165 units planned in Kericho

The government is seeking to expand student accommodation in public learning institutions, with Belgut Technical Training Institute in Kericho County set to develop 1,165 housing units.

The project, estimated at Sh419 million, comes amid a wider government plan to construct at least 100,000 student accommodation beds and hostel units across public universities, Kenya Medical Training Colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Belgut TTI's housing development was highlighted during a visit by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to the institution on Thursday, November 19.

The investment comes as the government pushes to expand technical training and increase the number of young people acquiring practical skills.

According to the Ministry of Education's TVET sector report, the number of technical and vocational training institutions increased from 2,401 in the 2022/2023 financial year to 2,969 in 2024/2025.

Enrolment also rose to 565,842 trainees during the period, reflecting growing demand for technical and vocational courses.

Speaking at Belgut TTI, Principal Bernard Korir said technical training was important in equipping young people with practical skills to pursue employment and entrepreneurship.

Korir noted that TVET institutions have become increasingly important in addressing unemployment by equipping learners with hands-on competencies that respond to the changing demands of the labour market.

