Planner reveals how plan of Eastleigh collapsed building was altered

A multi-agency team searches through the rubble of the collapsed multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, for survivors. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

A private physical planner of the Eastleigh collapsed building on Tuesday revealed how City Hall secretly approved a change to the initial plan of the building, which may have led to its collapse.

The 18-storey building came tumbling down October 23, 2026, while under construction, but some floors on the ground had been occupied contrary to safety standards.