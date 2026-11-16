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COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and ILO Director General Gilbert Houngbo on November 15, 2026. [Courtesy]

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director-General Gilbert Houngbo has been re-elected for a second term, extending his tenure at the helm of the global labour body until October 30, 2032.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has welcomed the re-election, crediting Kenya's trade union movement and the government for supporting Houngbo's bid.

In a statement, Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli said he personally led a two-week campaign in Geneva, Switzerland, to mobilise support for Houngbo, the first African to head the global labour body.

"Following an intensive two-week campaign in Geneva, Switzerland, where I personally led efforts to mobilise support for the re-election of Brother Houngbo, we are delighted that members of the ILO Governing Body have once again demonstrated their confidence in his leadership," said Atwoli.

He said the campaign began late last year following the announcement of the election process, with engagements targeting members of the ILO Governing Body both within and outside Africa.

Atwoli also acknowledged the support of President William Ruto's administration in the re-election campaign.

"These efforts received invaluable support from the Government of Kenya, under the leadership of His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto, whose commitment to strengthening Africa's representation and leadership in international institutions remains commendable," he said.

Following the announcement, Atwoli said he had personally congratulated Houngbo and assured him of continued support from Cotu and the African trade union movement.

He challenged the ILO chief to use his renewed mandate to address emerging challenges in the world of work, particularly the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, automation and other technologies transforming employment and industrial relations.

Atwoli said Houngbo should champion "a more coherent, inclusive and forward-looking global response" to the rapidly changing world of work.

He added that the growing influence of technology required stronger measures to protect workers' rights and safeguard decent employment opportunities.

Cotu expressed confidence that Houngbo's second term would strengthen the ILO's commitment to tripartism, multilateralism and social justice while ensuring Africa's voice remains influential in shaping the future of work.