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Senate Speaker Amason Kingi speaking during the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi on November 16, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard],

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has challenged African lawmakers to prioritise food security in national budgets, strengthen legislation and increase investment in agriculture, warning that millions of people across the continent continue to face hunger and malnutrition.

Kingi said African parliaments must move beyond political declarations and translate commitments on the right to adequate food into practical policies, budgetary allocations and government programmes that directly benefit vulnerable communities.

Speaking during the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi, the Senate Speaker said legislators had a critical responsibility to address food insecurity through lawmaking, representation, budget scrutiny and oversight of public resources.

“Parliaments give effect to these rights through legislation, representation, budget scrutiny and oversight,” Kingi said.

He urged lawmakers to ensure that national budgets prioritise agriculture, water infrastructure and essential services, particularly in marginalised communities where food insecurity remains a major challenge.

The Speaker emphasised that equitable distribution of public resources was necessary to ensure communities across Africa could access adequate and nutritious food.

“Ensuring fair revenue sharing and investment in basic services, including water and farm commodities in marginalised communities, is essential to making the right to food a reality throughout the continent,” he said.

Kingi also called for greater public participation in decisions affecting food production, distribution and nutrition, arguing that involving citizens would strengthen the effectiveness and legitimacy of government policies.

“Additionally, public participation, a central pillar of democracy, strengthens the quality and legitimacy of these decisions,” he added.

His remarks come against the backdrop of persistent food insecurity across Africa, with millions of households struggling to afford nutritious meals despite global improvements in reducing hunger.

Citing the 2026 United Nations report on food security and nutrition, Kingi said approximately 645 million people worldwide faced hunger in 2025, including 309 million Africans, representing about one in every five people on the continent.

He noted that two out of every three Africans could not afford a healthy diet, highlighting the urgent need for governments to address the underlying economic and structural challenges affecting food access.

“Global hunger fell for the third consecutive year, but in Africa, about 309 million people, one in five, still faced hunger. Two in three people on our continent could not afford a healthy diet. These findings underscore the urgency of our deliberations,” he said.

The Senate Speaker further warned that armed conflicts, economic instability and climate-related shocks continued to undermine food production and access, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.

He called for coordinated interventions that address these interconnected challenges rather than relying on isolated government programmes.

“Our responses must address these interconnected pressures and the inequalities that leave some communities particularly exposed,” Kingi said.

Kingi identified three key priorities for the summit: advancing the right to food through inclusive development and social justice, promoting healthy diets and building resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.

He said addressing inequality and strengthening rural livelihoods were essential to improving food security, while making nutritious food affordable required attention to food safety, accessibility and nutrition throughout people's lives.

The Speaker also urged African lawmakers to align their legislative and budgetary priorities with the African Union's Kampala Declaration and its agricultural development strategy for 2026 to 2035.

He described the framework as an important tool for assessing whether governments and parliaments were translating their commitments into measurable progress.

“The Pact provides a basis for assessing our progress. It asks us to consider the laws and policies advanced, the resources allocated and the action taken to uphold the right to food,” he said.

He challenged delegates to use the Nairobi summit to identify practical interventions, strengthen cooperation between institutions and countries, and promote gender equality and inclusive participation in food security programmes.

Kingi said the success of the summit should ultimately be measured not by the number of commitments made but by the laws enacted, resources allocated and improvements in the lives of communities struggling with hunger.

The meeting brings together parliamentary leaders and other stakeholders to examine strategies for tackling hunger and malnutrition and strengthening Africa's food systems.